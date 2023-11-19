Highlights Middlesbrough struggled at the start of the season after losing key players but have since turned things around and sit in 10th place.

If Middlesbrough wants to replicate their success from last year, they need to be active in the January transfer window.

Middlesbrough should consider scouting players like Tobias Lauritsen, Phillippe Sandler, Charlie Hughes, and Lucas De Bolle to strengthen their team.

Questions were being asked about Middlesbrough at the start of the season; those questions have since been answered.

At the beginning of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, Michael Carrick's side looked like they were still struggling with missing out on last year's play-off final. The club lost two of their key players from the 22/23 season in the summer - Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer - but, even still, they looked sluggish going forward and a bit leaky at the back.

This was a complete contrast to the team that lit up the Riverside Stadium last season. Carrick was being hailed as one of England's next best young managers, but doubts started to creep in thanks to the two points they had on the board by the middle of September.

Their season has since turned around, and Boro sit in 10th place in the league, just two points off Sunderland, who are in the final play-off spot.

Championship table Pos P Points Sunderland 6th 16 26 West Brom 7th 16 26 Hull City 8th 16 26 Cardiff City 9th 16 24 Middlesbrough 10th 16 24 *table as of 14th November 2023

This Championship campaign is being played at an unbelievably high standard, and, if Boro want to at least replicate their success of last year, the club will need to be active in January.

With that in mind, these are four players Middlesbrough should be scouting ahead of the January transfer window.

1 Tobias Lauritsen

The main focus of Boro's recruitment should be through the spine of their team. Out wide, they have plenty of options at both ends of the pitch, and many of their summer signings were in these areas.

The biggest weak point is currently at the number nine position. Josh Coburn is a fantastic talent who will go on to do brilliant things for the club, but he could do with a bit of help. Leading the line consistently for a Championship club as a 20-year-old is a big ask, and bringing in someone like Lauritsen would provide that other option.

The 26-year-old currently plays for Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie. In his first season with the Dutch club (22/23 campaign), he provided 12 goals and five assists in 34 league appearances. So far this season, he has six combined goals and assists in 12 games.

He's a forward who makes things happen in the attacking third, and Boro could really do with another one of those.

2 Phillippe Sandler

Now to the other end of the spine. The central defenders that Carrick does have to work with are all of a more than capable standard, but there just aren't enough of them.

Sandler is another Dutch league player who would help add quality depth to the manager's squad. He is a product of Manchester City's youth academy, so it should be no surprise that he is a talented on-ball defender; in fact, he's in the top 25% of centre-backs for pass completion percentage, as per FBRef.com.

He'd be an almost like-for-like replacement for Darragh Lenihan, who has had a couple of injury issues this season. The Irishman hasn't played since the end of September.

3 Charlie Hughes

Boro's defensive scouting shouldn't stop at Sandler though. Hughes needs to be considered by Carrick and his recruitment staff.

The Wigan Athletic player may only be 20 years old, but he has Championship experience. Hughes played 20 matches for Wigan in their relegation campaign last season. He's gone on to start all the club's league games this season, and he looks like a really promising talent.

Hughes' contract with the Latics runs until the summer of 2028, so they are likely to charge even more of a premium for him because he's tied down for so long. It may be worth it though, because bringing him in gives you more Championship experience and another young talent for the manager to work with.

4 Lucas De Bolle

Finally, the middle of the spine. The midfield is probably the strongest of the three central positions, for Boro. However, there will be concern if someone like Hayden Hackney or Daniel Barlaser picks up a knock that keeps them out for a bit.

De Bolle is a Newcastle United youngster, who appeared on the bench in his side's most recent Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund.

With the amount of injuries that Newcastle are dealing with at the moment, it's given opportunities for the likes of the Scotsman to get on to the first team's team sheet.

As these injuries start to wane, De Bolle won't be getting these same chances, and the Magpies may want one of their more talented youngsters to go get some proper first team experience. Boro would be a suitable club, even if it's just to bolster their squad.