Highlights Leicester City needs to regain good form in order to secure their place in the Premier League and January will be crucial for them.

Enzo Maresca, the manager, is likely considering potential new signings to strengthen the team.

Possible options for Leicester City in January include winger Ben Doak, forward Oscar Bobb, center-back Lucas Beraldo, and striker Matias Arezo, all of whom could add depth and talent to the team.

Leicester City currently sit top of the Championship table but January could still be important as they look to cement their place back in the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Even though they are top, they are level on points with Ipswich Town after back-to-back losses against Leeds United and Middlesbrough before the international break.

So Enzo Maresca will want to get back to good form and with January looming around the corner, he will be thinking about who he can bring in to make his side even more dominant.

We have taken a look at four players who could potentially be an option in January for The Foxes.

4 Ben Doak

Leicester brought in Issahaku Fatawu on loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer and he has proved to be an exciting and explosive winger who can threaten any back-line.

Ben Doak is a similar profile of winger and has impressed in practically every senior game he has played for Liverpool so far.

He has been given a chance in some cup games and the Europa League but as Jurgen Klopp will likely be fielding a stronger side in Europe after January, Doak may find his chances limited and the club may believe a loan away for more game time is best for his development.

Over the last few years, they've loaned out the likes of Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah to the lower leagues in England to good effect and Leicester could be the next team to benefit.

3 Oscar Bobb

Another Premier League youngster who could be more attainable than Doak is Oscar Bobb.

The Manchester City talent is a forward who can play in multiple positions in attacking areas and has also played under Maresca before.

Due to this, City may be willing to let him go and get more first team experience while he could add another dimension to Maresca's frontline/

2 Lucas Beraldo

Leicester City will be looking to build for the future and one of the top young centre-backs in South America right now is Lucas Beraldo.

According to Diario AS via Fichajes, Liverpool have an interest in the left-footed 19-year-old which emphasises how much he has impressed for Sau Paulo in Brazil.

However, Maresca would be able to give him immediate first-team action during the Championship title race and then if they were to go up he could be ready for the Premier League's physicality.

The former Premier League champions could jump ahead of several sides in Europe by bringing in Beraldo.

1 Matias Arezo

Sticking with the South American theme, Matias Arezo is a 20-year-old Uruguayan international who has been in fine form this year.

He has scored nine goals in 13 league appearances for Uruguayan side Penarol on loan from La Liga side Granada and due to the fact the South American leagues start at different times than in Europe, he is expected back for the start of January.

Whether Granada are willing to give him a chance or not remains to be seen but Leicester will need a striker revamp at some point.

Jamie Vardy won't last forever, Kelechi Iheanacho's contract is up in the summer and Patson Daka has struggled in English football, so new faces will be necessary.

Of course, it would be a risk to make a move for Arezo but it could be a deal that pays off in the future for Maresca as he looks to carry on building on the project that he has started so well.