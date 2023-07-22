Leicester’s relegation hasn’t quite seen the fire sale that many were expecting following their fall from the Premier League - but as the season closes in, it appears that many deals could be done which sees some of their long-serving and high-earning stars leave the King Power Stadium.

High-profile exits such as James Maddison, who left for Tottenham in a £40million deal, alongside the expiring contracts of Youri Tielemans, Daniel Amartey, Nampalys Mendy, Ayoze Perez and Caglar Soyuncu, means that quite a huge core of Leicester’s squad which wowed many in the top-flight for years has departed. As such, they will have freed up quite a bit of money in terms of wages, though a large group of quality has now vanished and they will need to replace that.

Who else could still leave Leicester City?

Though the signings of Conor Coady, Callum Doyle and Harry Winks have seriously impressed to a certain degree, there will be more players who are likely to depart the East Midlands in search of top-flight or European football. Football League World takes a look at four players who further could depart as Leicester aim to counter-balance their shock relegation.

Harvey Barnes

This one comes as no surprise - Barnes was Leicester's top goalscorer with 13 Premier League goals last season, and with the Burnley-born winger on the verge of an England call-up, his talents would be seriously wasted in the second-tier.

Newcastle, Aston Villa and Tottenham have been linked with a move for Barnes' talents, though West Ham seem to be the current frontrunners with their financial influx from Declan Rice's £105million transfer to Arsenal giving them an increased transfer kitty.

Whilst Leicester won't want to lose their academy product, a return to the second-tier after 11 years means that the club will more than likely be resigned to losing Barnes - but a huge fee for his services will only be beneficial to the team.

Patson Daka

Daka joined from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2021, but just nine goals in two seasons has seen the Foxes man take a reputational hit in his time in the east Midlands.

Seen as a future replacement for club legend Jamie Vardy, Daka has failed to stamp his mark at the club, scoring at a rate of just one goal every five games in all competitions since his £24m transfer.

With Kelechi Iheanacho and Vardy still under contract, Daka is likely to bring in the highest transfer fee of any striker at the one-time Premier League champions - which could see him move on for pastures new come the start of September.

Wilfred Ndidi

Once hailed as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League, Ndidi's fall from grace over the past two seasons has been quite remarkable.

Links with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea whilst the Foxes were in the pomp of their Brendan Rodgers era had the Nigerian midfield star as one of the hottest properties outside of the 'Big Six', but that has somewhat diminished in recent seasons after injury woes and performance issues.

Ndidi has just one year left on his contract at the King Power, and although his abilities have fallen off recently, there is still a player in there somewhere that Leicester should receive a decent fee for.

Timothy Castagne

Castagne was one of Leicester's better players last summer, with their defensive frailties coming from the spine of the team as opposed to their wide men.

Castagne is a threat in the sense that he can play on either flank, and as far down the right-flank as possible - which makes him a huge asset for any side in Europe's elite club competitions.

The Belgian, however, has recently picked up interest from Fulham - and with a move to the capital in the offing, it's a move that anybody would be silly to turn down with Premier League football and a likely higher wage to be on offer.