Leeds United's first Championship campaign in over three years is well underway under the tutelage of two-time second tier winner, Daniel Farke.

The Whites can be expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season with his guidance. However, there has been a summer of plenty of change in West Yorkshire.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Farke has to manage with the team at his disposal until January at the earliest, and the German will now have time to assess his squad further and pick out any other issues that need addressing. His side are in a promotion battle but reinforcements could be what get them over the line in May after the coming window.

With that in mind, here, we take a look at four realistic signings the Whites could look to make as the transfer window looms, and why they should look to make them.

1 Nadiem Amiri

Leeds failed in a move for the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder in the summer. After much back and forth, he eventually flew out to Leeds, but was quickly back in Germany, and, according to Sky Sports reporter Marlon Irlbacher, Amiri's potential transfer to Leeds was then off. That was after discussions with his family and a look around the city. As such, the deal was left dead in water after what the reporter defined as "crazy back and forth".

It has since been reported that Leeds could be presented with a second chance to sign Amiri in January after a report claimed the player regretted his decision to reject the Whites. The reason has been cited by German outlet Kicker (via TEAMtalk). They state Amiri wants to rid himself of the ‘family influence’ that ‘cost him his move’ in the summer.

It's not abundantly clear how well fans of the West Yorkshire outfit would take to that, but his quality as a top-flight player in Germany has been undeniable in years before this season, where he has certainly struggled for game time and an impact under Xabi Alonso. A lifeline could be handed out, as creativity and a playmaker from midfield would not go amiss in Farke's ranks for the run in during the second half of the campaign.

2 Gijs Smal

The Dutch left-back plies his trade in the Eredivisie with FC Twente. Smal is a creative left-back who is comfortable in possession, having registered an impressive 12 assists in 42 games across all competitions during the 2022/23 season.

Smal has missed a chunk of this season with a calf issue and only played six times for Twente this term, but he is out of contract in the summer and could be a cut-price deal for Leeds in a position they lack depth. They could either secure him easily on a pre-contract for the summer, or on reduced terms as he will be in the final six months of his deal. If he could be persuaded to make a move to the Championship, Smal would prove to be a major asset.

He has good athletic qualities and a strong engine to get up and down the flank, whilst quality with the ball to play a possession-based style. He is a realistic and attainable option that Farke's side would benefit from having when taking into account that Sam Byram and Junior Firpo have struggled regularly with injuries in their careers. Byram's hamstring issue is not yet clear as to how serious it is, whereas Firpo has played just once this season so far.

3 Ian Maatsen

Another option in what appears to be the most crucial position for Farke's side is Maatsen. Chelsea currently have three other options at left-back, thus making him potentially fourth-choice behind Ben Chilwell, Marc Cucurella, and Levi Colwill at the present time. This would be less of an issue if the Blues had European football to spread the game time around, but without it, Maatsen's first-team action could be limited, and another loan could therefore be forthcoming in the January window if he is unhappy with his involvement.

Burnley had the Dutchman on loan last year, where he registered four goals and six assists in 42 competitive appearances for Vincent Kompany's side and established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet. His offensive contributions down the flank allowed the Clarets to establish themselves as the best team in the Championship by a comfortable distance, which is exactly what Farke and co. are hoping for this term.

Leeds need a left-footed player who will open up angles on that side, and although Firpo fits that bill, he is likely to miss games this season with injury. Maatsen has nine appearances, but only two starts so far for Chelsea. He is a player who will remain fit and available but offers a great alternative option for Leeds if Chelsea are willing to do a loan deal once more.

4 Ashley Phillips

One issue Leeds may wish to resolve in the upcoming window is the centre-back area. Charlie Cresswell is himself in need of development out on loan if possible, whilst Liam Cooper lacks the athleticism to be a reliable back up to Leeds' primary starting pair of Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon.

Another Spurs defender in on loan could help allow Cresswell the game time he needs whilst improving Leeds' pool of more mobile, ball playing defenders. Phillips was a highly-rated prospect who came through the ranks of the Blackburn Rovers' youth academy.

Phillips made eight appearances in the Championship for them last season as the Lancashire outfit chased promotion to the Premier League, prompting a move to Tottenham. However, his game time is obviously more limited and first-team football with Leeds could be the best solution for all parties involved, as he would bring a dynamic to the table that both Cresswell and Cooper lack.