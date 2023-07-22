Leeds United's preparations for the 2023/24 season are well underway with Daniel Farke at the helm at Elland Road.

The Whites had a season to forget in their latest campaign, having suffered relegation back to the Championship and will be keen to bounce straight back up to the top-flight.

Farke is a two-time second tier winner with Norwich City and has so far managed one pre-season game against bitter rivals Manchester United in Oslo, where Leeds were defeated 2-0.

He has begun working behind the scenes on addressing his squad alongside Leeds' new ownership group, 49ers Enterprises. The primary focus currently has been surrounding outgoing players, with Leeds yet to recruit a senior first-team player.

The Whites have let go of Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Rodrigo, and Marc Roca so far in the transfer window. Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have also seen their contracts expire.

Who else will leave Leeds before the end of the window?

There are likely to be plenty of other changes to personnel as well, in what Leeds fans hope is the beginning of a new era. Here, we take a look at some other players who could leave over the course of the next month.

Illan Meslier

Meslier is expected to depart Leeds and is a player they can turn a profit on, having spent around £5 million on the Frenchman during the summer of 2020.

The 23-year-old has been Leeds' number-one for the last few years, but Leeds are expected to have a new first-choice in place for their first season back in the Championship in three years.

Meslier is an easy player to help balance the books against profit and sustainability rules, too, which provides an extra incentive for the club to sell him during the current window.

Junior Firpo

Leeds have "decided to listen to enquiries for Junior Firpo" this summer, and will sign a new left-back, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

The 26-year-old left-back has had two seasons with Leeds, although it’s fair to say that he hasn’t always been convincing, whilst injuries have restricted the impact he could make on the team.

It hasn't been a successful signing, and the former Barcelona defender is likely to be on a hefty wage at Elland Road, meaning a parting of ways is not only desired, but perhaps necessary for the club.

Helder Costa

Costa is into the final year of his deal at Elland Road and has just spent the last campaign out on loan with Al-Ittihad.

The 29-year-old Angolan international has spent the last two seasons with temporary switches away from Leeds, and may look to do so again this season, where it is unlikely he will be given many opportunities.

Costa will almost certainly be one of the wingers Leeds let go of in the summer, considering it is an area they are particularly well stocked in, including: Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, Crysencio Summerville, Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, Dan James, and Ian Poveda.

Pascal Struijk

Struijk will struggle for game time next season, given the number of other left-sided centre-backs at the club. Max Wober is likely to be Leeds' starter there, whilst Leo Hjelde and Liam Cooper are still on the books for that position, too.

Of course, the Dutchman can play as a left-back or in holding midfield as well, but his best position is at centre-back, and cashing-in may be the best decision for both Leeds and Struijk.

Again, due to profit and sustainability rules, Struijk would make a lot of sense to sell, as he was signed relatively cheaply from Ajax, so he would balance the books, much like Meslier. Struijk's ball-playing capabilities would be well-suited to Farke's system, but it is simply best for him to leave now with his confidence low and the Whites so well stocked in his area of the field.