Huddersfield Town's main goal this season has to be to stay in the Championship.

Struggling for much of last season, Neil Warnock came in during the second half of the term and managed to turn things around at the John Smith's Stadium, doing very well.

They may have been helped by Reading's six-point deduction - but they would have survived regardless and that's remarkable considering they were in trouble for much of the season.

Warnock was then persuaded to stay on and that paid dividends for the Terriers, with the experienced manager guiding them to a respectable position before he was replaced by Darren Moore during the latter stages of September.

Unfortunately for the latter, his time in West Yorkshire has failed to work out for the best so far and with Queens Park Rangers and Rotherham United opting for a change in management, the Terriers need to ensure they are keeping those two and Sheffield Wednesday at bay for the remainder of the campaign.

The January transfer window could make all the difference for a couple of these sides in their quests to either stay out or get out of the drop zone.

Huddersfield endured a reasonably quiet summer.

Huddersfield Town - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Chris Maxwell Blackpool Permanent Ben Wiles Rotherham United Permanent Delano Burgzorg Mainz 05 Loan Tom Edwards Stoke City Loan

But they could potentially spend a bit in January considering they didn't do much during the previous window.

Ahead of the next window, we take a look at four players that the Terriers should be monitoring.

Devante Cole

Cole's contract at Oakwell expires in 2024 and with this in mind, the Terriers could potentially pick him up for a reasonably small fee.

The one major barrier they could face if they look to sign him is competition from other teams, with the likes of Middlesbrough and Stoke City previously being linked with a move for him.

The Terriers are in desperate need of more goals though and the Tykes' forward can provide them, having scored 11 goals in 16 league appearances at the time of writing.

Corey Blackett-Taylor

What formation the Terriers decide to play in the long term will depend on how useful Blackett-Taylor could be, but he could provide Moore's side with something different as someone who can be a real threat out wide.

Sorba Thomas can be a real threat with his crosses - but Blackett-Taylor is a tricky winger who can beat a man and could be a real asset at the John Smith's Stadium if given an opportunity to shine.

His contract also expires in 2024, potentially making him a reasonably cheap addition. He has registered five goals and six assists in 16 league appearances this season.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Alan Nixon believes Peterborough United could potentially sell Clare-Harris during the January transfer window so they can raise cash.

He would be a big miss for Posh considering how prolific he has been over the years, performing well both in the second tier and in League One in recent years.

If he can be half as prolific in West Yorkshire as he has been at the Weston Homes Stadium, he could be a shrewd addition.

The Jamaican may not be that young anymore - but in the medium term - he could help to keep the Terriers afloat in their current division.

Davis Keillor-Dunn

Mansfield Town's Keillor-Dunn is someone who can be an extremely valuable attacking contributor from midfield and that's why he could be extremely valuable for a side that have struggled to score this term.

At 26, he could be a good long-term addition and although it's unclear whether he can make the step up two divisions successfully, he may be worth taking a gamble on.

It would be difficult to see Nigel Clough's side demanding millions for him, so he could be a realistic target. The Terriers would probably face a considerable amount of competition for his signature if they did make a bid for him though.