Highlights Coventry City is currently 20th in the Championship and needs improvements in the midfield, specifically targeting players like Max Bird.

The club could also be interested in Alan Browne, whose contract expires at the end of the season, making him a potential acquisition in January.

Callum Styles, a player with Championship experience, should be considered by Coventry to strengthen their team's attack and defense.

Coventry City have not made the brightest start to the new Championship season.

The Sky Blues reached the play-off final last season but failed to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Mark Robins’ side underwent significant changes in the aftermath of their penalty shootout loss to Luton Town, losing key players like Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer.

The team currently sits 20th in the Championship table, already 10 points adrift of the play-off places.

Coventry will have their sights set on the January transfer window, as the club seeks improvements to the first team squad.

Here are four players that they should be scouting as teams prepare for the market to reopen in the new year…

1 Max Bird

One area in which Coventry need to improve is their midfield, which is still relying on the likes of Liam Kelly for consistent minutes, with the 33-year-old now past his best.

Someone like Bird arriving could be a really positive addition to Robins’ squad, with the Derby County midfielder impressing in League One.

All things considered, this could be an affordable target for January that has the potential to improve the quality of options in the team.

Adding Bird to the squad would be a smart use of the winter window, and should help keep the club out of a relegation battle.

2 Alan Browne

Another midfielder that the club could be targeting is Preston North End’s Alan Browne.

The Irishman has performed well for the Lilywhites over the years, with his performances in recent months impressing.

However, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, perhaps the Sky Blues could try and tempt him to make the switch to the CBS Arena.

If he cannot agree a deal with the Lancashire outfit, then they may look to cash in on him in January and he would be a good fit for Robins’ squad.

3 Callum Styles

A number of clubs have been linked with a potential move for the Barnsley player, including Championship rivals West Brom.

Coventry should be showing similar interest in the 23-year-old, as he would be a quality addition to the team over the winter.

Weekly wages: Coventry City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Styles has plenty of Championship experience, and has proven himself as someone that can perform quite well at this level when fit.

His arrival would strengthen Robins’ first team options and give the team some extra edge in attack, as well as defence.

4 Cameron Humphreys

Coventry were linked with a potential move for the Rotherham defender during the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

Humphreys is currently out of action due to a significant injury issue, which could prevent a possible move in January.

But if the defender can get back to full fitness in time for the end of the winter window, then the Sky Blues should be weighing up going in for him with a concrete offer.

Coventry could use the defensive reinforcement, and the 25-year-old has proven himself more than capable of performing well at a Championship level during his time with the Millers.