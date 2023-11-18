Highlights Liam Manning is the new manager of Bristol City, taking over from Nigel Pearson.

Bristol City have now entered a new chapter with the arrival of Liam Manning as their new manager.

The Robins decided they wanted to go down a different route after having Nigel Pearson in charge of the club for two-and-a-half years.

The Championship club made the call to appoint Manning as their new manager and the hope is that he can lead them to the Premier League.

The former MK Dons and Oxford United manager has already taken charge of his first game for the club, and that ended in a 0-0 draw with Queens Park Rangers.

Obviously, Manning takes over a squad that he hasn’t been shaped, so the January transfer window provides an opportunity for him to make some changes.

So, with that said, here we have picked four players the club should be scouting ahead of the winter window…

1 Cameron Brannagan

This is probably an obvious one to start with, but Bristol City may be looking to improve their midfield and who better than to do it with someone that Manning knows and trusts.

Brannagan has been linked with the Robins before, so they are aware of what the League One man can offer. But after appointing the player’s former manager, it seems to make sense for them to reunite once again.

Brannagan has been linked with a Championship move for a while and you would assume it is going to happen sooner rather than later. He deserves the chance to step up and would offer goals from midfield, which is something that City are lacking.

2 Max Bird

Similar to Brannagan, Max Bird is another midfield option that should be considered by the club.

The 23-year-old has been on the books at Derby County for all of his football career, and since breaking into the first team on a regular basis in the 2019/20 season, has been impressive for the Rams.

Bird is a different type of player to Brannagan, more defensively minded, but he still has the ability to make a mark going forward and could be the ideal replacement for Matty James, who is coming toward the end of his career.

Max Bird's stats per division (As it stands 14th November, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 101 2 4 League One 49 3 8 Premier League 2 44 4 3

3 Devante Cole

Cole is arguably playing his best football to date, having scored 11 goals in 16 League One appearances this season.

The forward has struggled to make such an impact in front of goal in recent seasons, but this season he is having no trouble. His form has been that good it has seen Championship sides like Middlesbrough, Swansea City, and Stoke City all keep an eye on the 28-year-old.

The Robins have been struggling for a regular goalscorer this season, and with their fellow Championship sides interested, there is no reason why Bristol City shouldn’t also be keen on Cole.

Cole is out of contract in the summer, which should City wouldn't have to break the bank, while he could provide competition for Tommy Conway up top moving forward.

4 Colby Bishop

Similar to Cole, Colby Bishop is another player who is excelling in League One and could find himself earning a Championship move in the not-too-distant future.

Bishop has been a consistent goalscorer in the third tier for a while now, with him grabbing 20 goals last season and already having 10 to his name in this campaign.

The 27-year-old has been excellent for Portsmouth, and in his current form, you would expect him to improve most Championship sides.

He would be an exciting addition for the Robins and someone you could see doing well under Manning, especially how he would want his team to play.

With Naki Wells not getting any younger and question marks about Harry Cornick's output, the forward line needs adding to, as the club won’t want to just rely on Tommy Conway and Sam Bell, so adding Bishop could help those two players and traject them further up the table.