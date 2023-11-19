Highlights Blackburn Rovers need to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window to improve consistency and address injuries.

Ali Al-Hamadi, a League Two striker, could be a useful addition to lead the line for Rovers.

Jonson Clarke-Harris, a proven Championship goal scorer, would be a tempting option to consider, especially with the potential reunion with former teammate Sam Szmodics.

The January transfer window looks as though it could again be an important one for Blackburn Rovers.

Having only missed out on a place in the Championship play-offs on goal difference last season, there have been times during the current campaign where Jon Dahl Tomasson's side have looked like being capable of going one better than that this time around.

However, there have also been times when they have looked some way off that level, something not helped by a string of injury issues, and as a result, they are currently 12th in the Championship table, four points adrift of a top six spot.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Consequently, bringing in some new options in the January window both to add more consistency to performances and provide the depth needed to cope with those injury issues, looks like it will be vital to Rovers' prospects for the remainder of this season.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four players Blackburn should look at ahead of the market reopening at the turn of the year, right here.

1 Ali Al-Hamadi

According to recent reports from TEAMTalk, Blackburn are one of the clubs who are currently taking an interest in AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi ahead of January.

The Iraq international has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 34 League Two games since joining the Dons at the start of this year, from Wycombe Wanderers.

That ability to lead the line from the centre forward position is something Rovers do seem to badly need, having played without one on a number of occasions recently, so Al-Hamadi could be a useful addition at Ewood Park, especially considering that at 21-years-old, there is plenty of time for him to develop and improve further.

Ali Al-Hamadi AFC Wimbledon league record - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 15 6 5 2022/23 19 10 1 As of 14th November 2023

2 Jonson Clarke-Harris

One other striker option Rovers ought to at least consider is Jonson Clarke-Harris, who has shown he can get goals at Championship level in the past with Peterborough.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony recently admitted he expects the 29-year-old depart London Road in January, and he would no doubt be tempted by a move back to the Championship with Rovers.

Indeed, a move to Ewood Park would also see Clarke-Harris reunite with his former Peterborough teammate Sam Szmodics, who is in outstanding form for Blackburn this season, something that could further add to the appeal of a deal such as this for all involved.

3 Justin Njinmah

Speaking following the close of the summer transfer window, Blackburn's Director of Football Gregg Broughton revealed the club has missed out on a deadline day loan move for a right-winger from the Bundesliga, for financial reasons.

Should that be a route they look to go down again at the turn of the year, one option they may want to look at right now is Justin Njinmah, who has two goals and one assist in nine Bundesliga appearances for Werder Bremen this season.

However, only one of those nine appearances has come as part of the starting XI, meaning the 22-year-old could potentially benefit from a loan move elsewhere that gives him more game time, meaning he could be an option for Rovers to consider if they look to get this sort of signing done in January.

Weekly wages: Blackburn Rovers' top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

4 Ross Sykes

Recent injuries to Hayden Carter and Dominic Hyam do seem to have highlighted something of a lack of options at centre back for Blackburn, given Bournemouth loanee James Hill has often featured at right-back this season.

That could mean another presence may be worth adding in the centre of defence, and Ross Sykes, who is currently playing for Belgian top-flight leader Union SG, could be worth considering for that role.

Rovers were linked with a move for the 24-year-old back in the summer, when it was suggested that Sykes could be keen on a return to England, and given the extra solidity and depth he would provide, it could be worth those at Ewood Park looking into whether or not that is still the case.