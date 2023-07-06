Leeds United are set for a busy summer of transfer activity following the appointment of Daniel Farke as manager.

The appointment process took several weeks, but the Whites landed on the German after discussions with several high-profile targets.

Leeds will be aiming to gain promotion straight back to the Premier League after their three-year stint in the top flight came to an end last season.

That relegation could see several key first team members depart during the transfer window.

Who could replace Patrick Bamford at Leeds United?

One such player that could leave is Patrick Bamford, who was a key player for the club during their time in the Premier League.

Here we look at four players that Leeds could look to sign if the Englishman does exit Elland Road this summer…

Cameron Archer

The Aston Villa youngster spent the second half of last season out on loan at Middlesbrough, where he earned a lot of praise for his performances.

The partnership that he formed with Chuba Akpom almost powered Michael Carrick’s side to the Premier League, but the team fell just short in the play-offs.

Archer has returned to Villa, but it remains to be seen whether he will receive the game time he needs to continue his development.

A move to Leeds as a potential Bamford replacement would be a great opportunity for all parties.

While Archer has shown he could play in the Premier League, a lack of chances to prove himself at that level may see him need to return to the Championship once more, and Elland Road would be an ideal destination in that case given Leeds' promotion ambition.

Ellis Simms

Simms is another player that enjoyed a successful half-season in the second tier last year.

The forward scored seven goals in 17 appearances in the league for Sunderland, which helped them to secure a top six finish in their first campaign back in the division.

The Everton forward had a disappointing second half of the term upon his return to Goodison Park and has now been linked with a move back to the Championship.

Sunderland and Ipswich Town have predominantly been named as chasing his signature, but Leeds should consider entering the race for the 22-year-old if Bamford departs.

Joel Piroe

Piroe has two impressive seasons in the Championship on his CV, scoring 41 goals in the league since joining Swansea City from PSV in 2021.

The Dutchman’s future is currently in question, with a number of clubs monitoring his future.

Leeds should be considering the forward if Bamford departs given his proven track record at this level.

Piroe would be a good fit for Farke’s style of play, and he is someone they could build a new-look attack around.

Cole Palmer

Palmer spent the season playing a bit-part role at Manchester City last year, making just 14 appearances in the league as Pep Guardiola’s side sealed another title.

Palmer is a player that possesses a lot of potential but needs to start getting consistent game time to start developing into a senior level player.

The 21-year-old has attracted interest this summer, but City are keen to keep the player so a loan deal may be more preferable.

That may open the door to a club like Leeds, who should be looking to offer him first team football in the event that Bamford leaves.