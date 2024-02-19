Highlights Dodds replaces Beale at Sunderland, while Louis-Dreyfus needs to make the right manager choice for promotion.

Potential candidates include Cooper, Hasenhuttl, Tomasson, and Potter, all with diverse backgrounds and experiences.

Successful managers like Cooper, Hasenhuttl, Tomasson, and Potter could bring the right tactics and style to Sunderland.

Michael Beale's time is reportedly over at Sunderland after two defeats to Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City in recent weeks.

The 43-year-old, who took over from Tony Mowbary at the Stadium of Light back in December, has managed just four wins from his 11 games in the Championship, with the Black Cats currently four points off the play-off places.

It is understood that Mike Dodds will resume the hot-seat until the end of the season having already had one successful interim spell in charge this season.

Should Beale be sacked by the club, it will be Sunderland's fourth permanent manager in two years, and you feel that Kyril Louis-Dreyfus will have to get his next appointment right if they are to achieve their aspirations of promotion this season.

Steve Cooper

Albeit a slightly ambitious target, there is no doubt that former Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper would be an excellent fit in the North East.

The 44-year-old was sacked by the Reds after a run of poor form in the Premier League back in December, and has since been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, yet nothing has materialised with the Eagles.

Cooper would be an incredible coup should Sunderland pull it off, having previously masterminded the Reds' remarkable revival in the 2021/22 season which resulted in their eventual promotion to the top flight, while also having a successful spell with Swansea City in the second tier, reaching the play-offs in two consecutive seasons with the club.

Cooper had previously managed England's U17's and coached the likes of Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, and Callum Hudson-Odoi and with the Black Cats having the youngest average-aged squad in the Championship, the Welshman would be the perfect coach to get the best out of them while reintroducing an attractive, possession-based style of football.

Ralph Hasenhuttl

Another manager who would be a perfect fit for Sunderland would be former Southampton head coach, Ralph Hassenhuttl. The Austrian manager has been out of work since leaving St. Mary's back in 2022.

Despite his tenure on the South Coast ending with relegation to the Championship, the 56-year-old proved during his time in the Premier League that he was able to compete with the top sides in the country, evident with his side finishing 11th in the 2019/20 season while also reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup in the same season.

His style of play is likened to Jurgen Klopp in the way in which he likes to use the Gegenpressing, and Hassenhuttl also likes to operate with either a 4-2-2-2 formation, which proved to be his most successful during his stint with the Saints, something that is easily adaptable to Beale's current 4-2-3-1 tactic.

Jon Dahl Tomasson

Despite only just being relieved of his duties at Blackburn Rovers last month and being linked with a move to the Sweden national team, the Dane would be a shrewd appointment for the Black Cats.

There is no doubt the job that Tomasson did at Rovers was outstanding, and you only have to look to last season to see the credentials he has as a manager, with the Lancashire club finishing seventh and missing out on the play-offs by goal difference.

However, the Dane was not helped by the loss of top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz ahead of this campaign, while also losing Thomas Kaminski and Ashley Phillips. Those players were never replaced but, Tomasson has shown that, with limited resources, he is able to achieve great results, although this season the off-field noise certainly has not helped his cause. With the proper backing from the owners, this could be an impressive appointment.

Graham Potter

Having already experienced the Championship with Swansea City in 2018/19 season, Graham Potter may be another ambitious, but also realistic appointment for Sunderland.

The 48-year-old has been without a club after being sacked by Chelsea last April in a underwhelming period at Stamford Bridge, with his stock as a manager significantly falling, which, may work in the Black Cats' favour.

Almost a year away from management will have given the Englishman time to reflect and improve his tactical approach to games, something Sunderland could be the beneficiaries of. His possession-based style would suit the current players at the Stadium of Light and during his time at Swansea, Potter's side completed the most passes per 90 minutes in the Championship.