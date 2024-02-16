Ilias Chair could have left Queens Park Rangers in the January transfer window, and there's every chance that those clubs that were interested in him will try again once the summer window opens.

QPR managed to keep hold of their star winger until the deadline of the winter transfer window. They received a bid from Birmingham City a week before the 1st February deadline, but that was rejected, as per Darren Witcoop, and the Blues opted not to return with another offer.

Leicester City have been interested in the winger for a while too, but they never attempted any move before the aforementioned deadline.

With the financial state that the club still find themselves in, and the pre-existing interest in the 26-year-old, QPR have to prepare in case Chair leaves. These are four potential replacements that they should look at if him leaving becomes a reality.

Santiago Rodriguez

According to FBRef, Rodriguez is the closest match to Chair in the world, when it comes to wingers.

In the 2023 MLS season, the Uruguyan winger scored, and assisted, five goals in 31 games. Per 90, for their most recent seasons, Rodriguez scored nearly twice as many goals as Chair did from almost one less shot, according to FBRef - 0.2 goals from 1.55 shots for Rodriguez; 0.11 goals from 2.53 shots for Chair. The 24-year-old also registered more shot creating actions per 90 than the Morrocan has this season.

He only joined less than a year ago, and he has a contract with New York City FC until December 2027, so they would maybe need to use more of the Chair money than they would've wanted to get him to London.

Brian Gutierrez

Another MLS winger should be considered to replace Chair; this time it's Chicago Fire's 20-year-old winger. Like Rodriguez, Gutierrez has a very long-term deal with his club. His deal with Chicago lasts until the end of 2028, so the same problem could be encountered in terms of money required to get him.

With that being said, everything seems to suggest that he's worth it. He's been playing in the MLS since he was 17, and he's starting to hit quite an early career peak. He assisted six goals and registered almost one goal creating action every two games last season. The American winger also has a better successful take-on percentage than Chair does.

He looks to be a very bright prospect that is a brilliant chance creator from open play. His finishing could do with some polishing though; Gutierrez scored two goals from an xG of 4.1 in the 2023 season.

Thelo Aasgard

Transfers like Ephron Mason-Clark to Coventry City from Peterborough show there's plenty of young talent in the wide areas, slightly lower down in the EFL, for QPR to target. Aasgard falls into that category. He's a very confident player on the ball who likes to go at defenders.

The Wigan Athletic left-winger has scored seven goals and assisted a further two so far this season. He's maybe not the overall creative threat that Chair is, but, as a potentially cheaper option, and at 21-years-old, he could be a really solid option. His Championship experience would make the recruitment team at Loftus Road worry a bit less about how well he'll do at that level. He scored three goals for Wigan last season when they were in the second tier of the EFL.

Javier Ontiveros

Whereas the three options above Ontiveros are more risky because of their age, the 26-year-old Villareal B winger might be more of a short-term option. The letter 'B' might make some fans of the Rs think, 'Why would we want a 26-year-old who still plays for a B team?' Villareal's second side play in the Spanish second division, so Ontiveros isn't just prancing about with a bunch of development players and bullying them, but he has looked impressive this season.

Through 25 games, he has a combined nine goals and assists in all competitions; Chair has eight in 30 matches. He has the most goal creating actions per 90 (0.56) of the aforementioned players, including QPR's current left-winger.

There are, of course, some points that make you think twice. He's not as willing of a ball carrier as the Morrocan, but that could suit an ever-adapting Marti Cifuentes system. His pass completion percentage is also significantly lower than every other player on this list, and Chair too; Ontiveros' completion percentage is just 68.8%.