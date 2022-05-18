4 Nottingham Forest transfer matters that Steve Cooper will have to deal with very soon

Nottingham Forest’s fate for next season is still yet to be decided.

Steve Cooper’s side earned a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Sheffield United on Tuesday night.

That earned the Reds a place in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

The Lancashire club will face Huddersfield Town later this month with a place in the Premier League on the line.

Forest have not played in the top flight since 1999, but are hoping to secure promotion following a remarkable season since Cooper’s arrival in September.

Whatever happens, it will likely be a busy summer ahead for the club.

Here are four transfer matters that Cooper will have to deal with very soon…

Retained list

Lewis Grabban and Tobias Figueiredo’s contracts expire at the end of the season.

Both have become useful squad players during Cooper’s time at the club so far.

Grabban has 12 league goals from 32 appearances this season and has shown he still has that knack for finding the back of the net.

Figueiredo has featured 26 times in the Championship as well, and has performed well when called upon.

A decision will need to be made on both of their futures quickly.

Philip Zinckernagel’s loan decision

While Forest have utilised the loan market to much success this season, the most attainable player that has come in on a temporary basis is Zinckernagel.

James Garner and Djed Spence are unlikely to remain at the City Ground beyond this season, and Keinan Davis’ future remains uncertain.

But the addition of Zinckernagel could be a solid permanent signing regardless of what division the team competes in next season.

However, an agreement will need to be made with Watford should Forest pursue a permanent switch, and this is the key decision that Cooper will need to mull over in the next few days and weeks.

Brennan Johnson’s future

Johnson has had a standout season with the team, breaking into the starting lineup and performing brilliantly under Cooper.

His 16 goals and 10 assists have been crucial in the league as he has played a part in every Championship game this campaign.

But Premier League interest from the likes of Brentford in January raised questions over his long-term future with the club.

That future may be decided by the result against Huddersfield later this month, but even promotion may not see him remain depending on what club’s opt to make an offer.

The club will need to decide the terms on which Johnson’s future lies and whether he will remain at Forest regardless of what division the team competes in.

Joe Worrall speculation

Similarly, Worrall has seen the likes of Leicester City linked with a move for this summer in recent days.

Failure to earn promotion could see the 25-year old itch for a move away from Forest for next season.

Cooper will need to iron out potential replacements and how Worrall’s possible departure could impact the team.

On the other hand, success in the play-off final could still see the centre-back decide it is time to move on from the club.

In which case, the Reds will need to set a price tag on Worrall’s future in order to come to a decision on his future in Lancashire.