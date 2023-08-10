Highlights Nottingham Forest are set to send four players out on loan to EFL clubs, including Jonathan Panzo, Alex Mighten, George Shelvey, and Tyrese Fornah.

These players had limited playing time in the Premier League last season and are being loaned out to gain more experience and regular football.

Panzo, Mighten, Shelvey, and Fornah are all under contract with Forest, but the loan moves will provide them with opportunities to develop and potentially contribute to other clubs in the future.

Jonathan Panzo, Alex Mighten, George Shelvey and Tyrese Fornah are all set for temporary moves away from The City Ground, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The quartet played just seven minutes of Premier League football between them last season, with Panzo and Fornah enjoying loan spells at Coventry City and Reading respectively.

With Steve Cooper having a sizeable squad to work with at Forest, it is no surprise that fringe players have been linked with departures.

When is Jonathan Panzo out of contract at Nottingham Forest?

Panzo is under contract with the Reds until the summer of 2025.

The defender was part of the England under-17 team that won the World Cup in 2017 under the management of current Forest boss Cooper, but he has struggled to establish himself in the men's game after leaving Chelsea in 2018.

Having spent time on the continent with Monaco, Cercle Brugge, and Dijon, he joined Forest in January 2022 but made just one appearance as Cooper guided the team to promotion through the play-offs.

He played 29 games in the Championship for Coventry last term as the Sky Blues reached the play-off final, meaning another season in the second tier could be on the cards for the defender.

When is Alex Mighten out of contract at Nottingham Forest?

Mighten current contract at The City Ground is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

The attacker was once viewed as the next great hope to emerge from the fabled Forest academy but he has struggled to play regular football since Cooper took charge at The City Ground.

Injuries have also hampered the winger's progress, and a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday last season was cut short after Mighten was unable to establish himself in the first team at Hillsborough.

Quite where he next moves remains to be seen but he will be hoping to recapture the form that saw him become a mainstay for Forest in the Championship.

When is George Shelvey out of contract at Nottingham Forest?

Goalkeeper Shelvey has never made a senior appearance for Forest, and a season of reserve team football last term did little in terms of career progression for the 22-year-old.

The Reds academy product is under contract until next summer - though the club hold a one-year option.

He was on the bench for Forest's 3-2 defeat at Anfield against Liverpool in March, and he has featured in three pre-season games over the summer, but it has clearly been decided that the 'keeper is in need of regular football.

Shelvey is yet to make an appearance in the EFL, with a loan spell at Mansfield Town in the 2021-22 season leading to just three starts in the Papa John's Trophy.

When is Tyrese Fornah out of contract at Nottingham Forest?

Fornah, who is out of contract next summer, has played just three times for Forest since signing on a free transfer in the summer of 2018.

Having spent time on loan at Casa Pia in the Portuguese second division, the midfielder has impressed in subsequent loan spells at Plymouth Argyle, Shrewsbury Town and Reading.

His game time became more limited towards the end of his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium last season as the Royals were unable to stave off relegation to League One, but Fornah could well be a useful addition in the middle of the park for another side in the lower reaches of the second tier table.