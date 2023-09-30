Highlights Norwich City is aiming for promotion in the Championship this season after a disappointing 13th-placed finish last year.

The club made 10 new signings over the summer, which has helped them achieve a good start to the season.

Norwich fans have iconic chants, including "On The Ball, City," "We've Got Angus," and "We Love You Norwich," showcasing their passion and support for the club.

Norwich City will be hoping to challenge for promotion in the Championship this season.

The Canaries were tipped to be among the contenders in the second tier last season but it was an incredibly disappointing campaign for the club as they recorded a 13th-placed finish.

However, after a strong summer of transfer business which saw 10 new players arrive at the club, it has been a good start to the season for David Wagner's side.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Norwich are among the early front-runners in the Championship this season, and supporters will be keen to see their side secure a return to the Premier League in the year ahead.

The Canaries had an average attendance of 26,055 at Carrow Road last season, while they always bring a sizeable and passionate away support, and fans will turn out in their numbers to get behind their team once again this campaign.

We looked at four chants that every Norwich fan should definitely know...

On The Ball, City

On The Ball, City was adopted by Norwich fans when the club was founded in 1902, and it is believed to be the world's oldest football chant still in use today.

You will be sure to hear this chant at every Canaries game, and it is sung before kick off and throughout the match.

Kick it off, throw it in, have a little scrimmage,

Keep it low, a splendid rush, bravo, win or die;

On the ball, City, never mind the danger,

Steady on, now’s your chance,

Hurrah! We’ve scored a goal.

City!,

City!,

City!

We've Got Angus

Norwich fans can no longer sing about star striker Teemu Pukki after his exit this summer, but plenty of players still have their own individual chant, and one player who is regularly serenaded by supporters is goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Gunn began his career with the Canaries before departing for Manchester City, and after spending the 2017-18 season on loan with the club, he returned on a permanent basis from Southampton in June 2021.

With Gunn in excellent form at the start of the season, expect to hear this chant frequently at Carrow Road.

We've got Angus,

Angus in goal,

I just don't think you understand,

City's number one,

Son of Bryan Gunn,

We've got Angus in goal

We Love You Norwich

This tune is sung by fans up and down the country with the name of their respective club inserted, and Norwich fans use it regularly.

We love you Norwich,

We do,

We love you Norwich,

We do,

We love you Norwich,

We do,

Ohh Norwich we love you...

City Till I Die

This is another classic football chant that is popular among the Norwich faithful, underlining their commitment to their club.

I'm City till I die,

I'm City till I die,

I know I am,

I'm sure I am,

I'm City till I die...