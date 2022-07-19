4 new players, Robinson saga, Harrop future: The latest Preston North End news headlines you might have missed

Preston North End are shaping up very nicely for their first full season under Ryan Lowe, with a potential play-off push on the cards if the Lilywhites can pick up where they left off.

North End have been a consistent team in the Championship over the last few seasons, typically either side of a mid table finish, but their ceiling definitely seems to be higher under Lowe.

Freddie Woodman, David Cornell, Ben Woodburn and Robbie Brady have strengthened their ranks this summer, giving them a solid base to head into the season with.

Lowe is still hoping to strengthen to squad further in the next month and a half, and the former Bury boss explained to LancsLive that he would ideally like four new players to come in before the end of the window.

They certainly need more depth in defence, with Lowe deploying a three at the back formation, and also at the top of the pitch to ensure that Emil Riis is not relied upon as heavily for goals as last term.

Steve Bruce issued his stance on Callum Robinson to BirminghamLive, explaining that the striker may still be in his plans if an exit does not take place this window, stating that he is an admirer of the Irishman, despite having an abundance of forward options available at The Hawthorns.

Preston are interested in a romantic reunion with the versatile forward, but the two clubs are yet to agree on the type of move that could take place.

This may be one that rumbles on until close to the deadline.

Josh Harrop is on the radar of Burton Albion according to Football Insider, the Manchester United academy graduate does not appear to be part of Lowe’s first team plans at Deepdale, and regular minutes in League One would be a sensible option at this stage of his career.

Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink has installed a defensive-first system at the Pirelli Stadium, that could negatively impact Harrop’s attacking output, but with his pathway blocked at Preston, it could be best for both parties if he did move on this summer.

With an important 12 days remaining, North End are going to be an interesting team to monitor.