Barnsley find themselves looking for a new manager, following the somewhat shock sacking of Neill Collins on Monday afternoon.

With just one game of the regular League One season remaining, the club sit fifth in the current standings, one point clear sixth-place Lincoln City and seventh-place Oxford United.

As a result, those at Oakwell know that victory over Northampton Town at Oakwell on Saturday afternoon is guaranteed secure them a place in the League One play-offs.

Current League One standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 5th Barnsley 45 +18 75 6th Lincoln City 45 +27 74 7th Oxford United 45 +22 74 8th Blackpool 45 +18 73 As of 22nd April 2024

But after a run of just two wins in their last 11 games, the club have decided to make a change, dismissing Collins in the hope someone else can guide them to promotion back to the Championship.

Of course, there is little time for them to make that appointment, and given the unexpected nature of this call, there will be plenty of pressure on those in charge at the club to get things right, especially considering what is at stake.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four replacements for Collins that Barnsley should consider ahead of Saturday's game, right here.

Leam Richardson

Richardson is fresh out of work, following his own somewhat unexpected sacking by Rotherham United last week.

That makes him an option who is both affordable, and readily available, especially given he has just been based in Yorkshire anyway during his time with the Millers.

Admittedly, things did not exactly work out for him in the Championship at The New York Stadium this season. But he does have pedigree when it comes to promotion from League One in tough circumstances with Wigan Athletic, which could be useful both for the next week or so, or indeed as a longer-term option for next season is promotion is not secured this time round.

Neil Warnock

If ever there was a situation that was made for Warnock, it would surely be this one. The 75-year-old has made a habit in recent years of being parachuted in late in a campaign, to pull a club out of a difficult position.

There are few later points in a campaign where he could be brought in than this, and it would he may well be keen to try his hand at one in a promotion race, after some recent relegation battles.

He is available after his departure from Aberdeen last month, and as well as seemingly not being ready to give up management yet, he is no stranger to Yorkshire either, which could make this an appointment that would work well for all concerned.

Alex Neil

A manager with plenty of Championship pedigree, Neil does know how to win promotion with clubs in the Football League.

He has previously done so in the Championship with Norwich City, and in League One with Sunderland, meaning he has plenty of appealing attributes for Barnsley as they look for a new boss.

Indeed, Neil has been unemployed since leaving Stoke City back in December, and so could be keen to get back to work now, especially with a job such as this, that could give him the chance of a swift return to the Championship as well.

Michael Duff

One familiar face who Barnsley could consider attempting to bring back, despite the somewhat tense nature of his departure, is Michael Duff.

The 46-year-old guided the Tykes to the League One play-off final last season, where they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday thanks to a goal in the last minute of extra time. Duff then departed the club last summer, to take over at Championship side Swansea City.

However, that appointment did not go well, with Duff leaving the Welsh side before the end of the year. He is another who is therefore now available, and considering he has plenty of recent experience in this situation with Barnsley themselves, could fit the job brief rather well.