4 Millwall transfer matters that Gary Rowett will have to deal with very soon

Millwall have had a generally successful season this year although they will have been disappointed to just miss out on the play-offs.

A top six finish this season proved to be just out of reach for Gary Rowett’s side this season as they finished the season ninth in the league and six points away from the play-offs.

However, they have built some good foundations this season and if they are able to build upon those, they will be looking towards the play-offs in the next campaign.

However, there is a lot of work to be done over summer first and here we take a look at four transfer matters that Gary Rowett will have to deal with.

Jed Wallace

This is the noisiest of the transfer talk coming out of Millwall at the moment.

Wallace has had another good season for his side this season being able to score six goals and contribute 12 assists in 38 appearances.

However, with his contract expiring this summer it looks almost certain that he will be leaving the Den.

There has been reported interest in the player from West Brom and Nottingham Forest although as a free agent, you can imagine a few more teams may be interested in the player.

Wallace is an important player at the club so for Gary Rowett, he will now be looking at who he can replace the 28-year-old with in the squad to ensure they are not left with a gap.

Departing strikers

Rowett will really need to be looking at some attacking options for his side next season given that out of his three strikers at the club, both Benik Afobe and Oliver Burke are on loan and will therefore be heading back to their parent clubs.

This leaves Millwall with only Tom Bradshaw at the club as an out and out striker who this season scored nine goals in 24 appearances meaning his side will definitely need to be looking at some more goals to add to the side.

Furthermore, Bradshaw is another player out of contract this season meaning if he doesn’t extend his stay at The Den, Millwall are left with no strikers.

Rowett may favour looking at the loan market again seeing as that worked rather well for him this season but he may also want to see if he can tie down a striker on a permanent contract, given Bradshaw is 29-years-old and therefore likely nearing the end of his career now.

Quiz: Can you name which club Millwall sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Jason McCarthy? Sunderland Sheffield Wednesday MK Dons Wycombe

A new striker

Since looking at strikers is probably Rowett’s most immediate bit of business to get done this summer, this is something he can’t spend too long deliberating on otherwise the best players will get taken by other teams.

The issue of a striker is Rowett searching for a player that will start hopefully every game for his side and therefore it cannot afford to be just an average signing as his whole season could rest on this signing.

Tying down out of contracts

As it stands, Millwall have seven players out of contract this summer whilst five players are going back to their parent clubs after being on loan for the season.

Therefore, Gary Rowett could be looking at a seriously depleted squad next season if he doesn’t sort some of the contracts out.

Whilst there will naturally be players who he may want to let go and those such as Wallace who look set to leave regardless, of those seven out of contract players, Rowett will no doubt be keen to keep a few with the hope of building off the foundations he has built at the club this season.