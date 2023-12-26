Highlights Millwall faces a critical January transfer window as they navigate a Championship relegation battle.

Several Millwall players, including Bartosz Bialkowski and Tom Bradshaw, have contracts expiring this season.

The club must make decisions on whether to offer new contracts or risk losing players to pre-contract agreements with clubs abroad.

The January transfer window will certainly be an important one for those of a Millwall persuasion.

With the Lions currently embroiled in something of a Championship relegation battle, they will need to get their business right to ensure they have a squad capable of pulling clear of the bottom three in the coming months as their summer business currently looks a little hit and miss.

Millwall - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Casper De Norre OH Leuven Permanent Kevin Nisbet Hibernian Permanent Matija Sarkic Wolves Permanent Joe Bryan Fulham Permanent Wes Harding Rotherham United Permanent Allan Campbell Luton Town Loan Ryan Longman Hull City Loan Brooke Norton-Cuffy Arsenal Loan

However, another issue for those at The Den is that of expiring contracts for players, since those whose deals expire at the end of this season will be able to sign pre-contract agreements to join clubs outside England on a free transfer in the summer from January.

With that in mind, we've taken a look at five current Millwall players who could sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs from abroad next month, right here.

1 Bartosz Bialkowski

Initially joining Millwall on loan from Ipswich in the summer of 2019, Bialkowski made that move permanent in January 2020.

The Pole has since operated as both a first-choice and second-choice goalkeeper at The Den, and he has been something of a regular feature for the Lions in the Championship this season.

However, he is due to be out of contract at the end of this season, according to Transfermarkt, and given he will turn 37 before the start of the new campaign, you wonder if he will be offered another one by the club.

2 Tom Bradshaw

Bradshaw enjoyed a prolific 2022/23 campaign with Millwall, as the club narrowly missed out on a place in the Championship play-offs.

That saw the striker earn a new contract at The Den towards the end of last season, which is reportedly set to keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.

But with the 31-year-old having struggled to replicate that form during the current campaign, there may soon be some questions about his future with the club.

3 George Saville

After two previous loans and a permanent stint, Saville returned to Millwall for his fourth stay with the club back in the summer of 2021.

That saw the midfielder signed from Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee, and he has made over 100 appearances for the club since his return, more than in his three previous spells combined.

According to Transfermarkt, though, Saville's contract with Millwall is due to expire at the end of this season, meaning there is still a chance he could soon depart The Den again, not least if clubs from elsewhere take an interest in him come January.

Related Joe Edwards explains absence of Millwall player in Huddersfield Town draw Edwards' comments come after the 18-year-old was left out of the Millwall squad for their clash versus the Terriers.

4 Danny McNamara

Having come through the youth ranks at Millwall, McNamara had several spells out on loan elsewhere as he first worked to establish himself at first-team level.

Recent seasons have seen the right-back become a more regular feature in the Lions' senior side, having now made over 100 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Now though, McNamara's contract at The Den is due to expire in the summer, as per Transfermarkt, meaning the possibility of another, more permanent, departure from Millwall could once again generate some speculation in the not too distant future.