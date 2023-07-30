Highlights Middlesbrough, under Michael Carrick, is well-positioned to make a strong push for promotion in the upcoming season.

James Arthur, a famous singer and Middlesbrough native, is a passionate supporter of the club and can often be seen at matches.

Other famous fans of Middlesbrough include Chris Kamara, Bob Mortimer, and Glen Durrant, who all proudly support their hometown team.

A big season awaits at Middlesbrough, who are approaching their first full campaign under the tuition of former-Manchester United stalwart Michael Carrick.

Having taken the reins last October following Chris Wilder's exit, Carrick enjoyed a fairly-seamless transition into full-time management by guiding Middlesbrough on a march towards the Championship play-offs, all the while playing an exciting and expansive brand of football.

And while they fell to defeat over two legs at the hands of Coventry City, the signs are positive heading into the new season.

Carrick has sought to bolster his squad ahead of what will be hoped to be a more strengthened promotion bid next time around by acquiring the likes of Seny Dieng, Morgan Rogers and Samuel Silvera, and it feels inevitable that further incomings will arrive, too.

Overall, despite the feeling that the second-tier will be higher in quality, and more fierce in competition than perhaps ever before, it is hard to deny that Middlesbrough are well-placed to launch an assault on the top end of the table once again, and as such, there is an aura of excitement around the Riverside Stadium at the moment.

Here, we will be taking a look at four famous faces who you could well see cheering the team on next term.

Is James Arthur a Middlesbrough fan?

In James Arthur, one of the nation's most famous voices hails from Middlesbrough.

A former X-Factor winner, the "Say You Won't Let Go" star has made no secret of his support for his boyhood club over the years and has performed at matches, featured in charity games, turned out for a Middlesbrough supporters' team in London and even donned Boro retro gear during live performances.

Clearly passionate for the Teesside outfit, Arthur is definitely worth keeping an eye out for at the Riverside next season.

Is Chris Kamara Middlesbrough's most famous fan?

Akin to Arthur, Chris Kamara is also one of the nation's most famous voices, albeit in a totally different field.

Kamara was, of course, among Britain's leading football pundits for over 20 years, where he presented on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday and routinely captivated viewers with his personable and charismatic nature before leaving at the end of the 2021/22 season.

He is also a Middlesbrough native who has been present at the club as both a player and a fan, and it would come as no surprise to see the popular former-presenter back in his hometown for a game next season either.

Bob Mortimer

Media personality Bob Mortimer is an outspoken Boro supporter too.

Mortimer has enjoyed fame as a comedian, presenter and actor, and when he is not appearing on screens, he may well be cheering on Michael Carrick's men.

He is from Middlesbrough himself and even turned out on trial for the club as a young budding footballer before his television career took off.

Who is Glen Durrant?

Last but not least, Darts sensation Glen Durrant is another famous figure who makes no secret of his Teesside roots and allegiances.

Durrant even paraded the BDO World Darts Championship Trophy around the Riverside after his 2017 tournament triumph - the first of three world titles - and has sported Middlesbrough-themed attire during competitions before retiring professionally last year.

He now plays from time to time on the World Senior Darts Tour, but there is every chance you could see the local lad in Boro attendance next year.