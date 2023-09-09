Highlights Middlesbrough's poor start to the season and certain sales have affected their chances of finishing in the top six.

Josh Coburn may not be getting the first-team minutes he deserves and could benefit from a loan to continue his development.

Hayden Coulson has seemingly had his chance at Middlesbrough and faces a tough road back after being left out early in the season.

Middlesbrough have endured a horror start to their Championship campaign, make no mistake.

Last season's play-off semi-finalists sit bottom of the table, accruing just one point from five admittedly winnable games - with Michael Carrick feeling the heat over his position at the club. Certain sales haven't helped, and seemingly poor recruitment so far has extinguished any hopes of finishing in the top six once again unless they get their act together.

But having said that, there are a select group of players at the club whom it seemed odd to keep on the books for the season, be that on loan or permanently. Football League World takes a look at some names who we were surprised to see stay at the Riverside.

Josh Coburn

Coburn spent last season on loan at Bristol Rovers, scoring 10 goals in 35 appearances for Joey Barton’s men as The Gas survived with ease in the third-tier.

He had a semi-breakthrough in the 2021-22 season under Chris Wilder at the Riverside, but he wasn’t afforded too much in terms of game time.

With last season seeing Chuba Akpom and Cameron Archer shine up front, their departures perhaps gave Coburn somewhat of a chance to force his way into the first-team - though Emmanuel Latte Lath, Morgan Rogers and Marcuss Forss seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order, Boro’s youngster might not be getting the first-team minutes he deserves.

A loan to a top-end League One club or a lower-end Championship club could have been the best way for him to continue his development.

Hayden Coulson

Coulson has seemingly had his chance at Middlesbrough already - which accounts for his loan spells elsewhere.

The 25-year-old has spent the last two seasons at Peterborough United and Aberdeen, with last season seeing him make 28 league appearances for the Dons as they finished third in the Scottish Premiership.

But it’s seemingly at the end of the road for the Gateshead-born star. He started the first two games of the season after signing a new deal at the turn of the year, but two consecutive losses for Boro has seen him fail to be picked for the rest of the season, and he already faces a tough road back so early into the campaign.

Anfernee Dijksteel

Dijksteel has been at Middlesbrough for four years, but Michael Carrick’s appointment saw him feature extremely irregularly at the Riverside.

Four appearances after Carrick took to the helm - all last minute cameos to see out wins - saw him massively limit his game time until the final few games of the season, where he started twice towards the end of the campaign, both in losses.

Not a minute played this season has seen him surplus to requirements at right-back, and by remaining at Boro, it’s only diminishing his value.

Paddy McNair

McNair is a player that has made his name in the north east at both Sunderland and Middlesbrough after leaving Manchester United in 2016.

Being all but an ever-present for Boro since the start of the 2019 campaign, he has become one of the shining lights of their side since, making almost 200 appearances.

However, with just one year left on his contract, if Boro do have a poor season then they could see him leave on a free contract.

It’s highly doubtable that anybody in the league could’ve envisaged the Riverside outfit to start this season so badly, but a deadline day swoop to rescue McNair from a club higher in the table wouldn’t have been out of the question.