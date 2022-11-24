4 Mick Beale replacements QPR must consider as Rangers move edges closer

There is a lot of speculation surrounding the future of current QPR manager Mick Beale.

The club are reportedly resigned to losing their first team head coach, with Scottish giants Rangers currently closing in on appointing the 42-year old as their latest manager.

Beale has only been in charge at Loftus Road since the summer, having replaced Mark Warburton during the off-season.

He has overseen a positive start to the season, with the team currently 7th in the Championship table.

Despite pledging his commitment to the club by rejecting Premier League side Wolves in October, it is now becoming apparent that his reign in charge at QPR may be coming to an abrupt end.

Here are four potential replacements that the London club must consider as Beale’s exit edges closer…

Kieran McKenna

The current Ipswich Town manager has transformed the club into League One promotion contenders over the last 11 months.

The Tractor Boys play an attractive style of football that has gotten them some impressive results in the third tier.

The club is currently 2nd in the table, just two points behind league leaders Plymouth Argyle, and would be an exciting appointment for Rangers.

Kjetil Knutsen

Knutsen is currently in charge of Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt, where he has been able to successfully implement an exciting attacking style of play on the team while bringing a lot of success to the club.

Bodo/Glimt reached the quarter finals of the Europa Conference League last season, and booked themselves a place in the Europa League group stage this campaign.

While he has no experience of English football, he could be quite an exciting left-field appointment at QPR.

Scott Parker

Parker is currently out of work having departed Bournemouth in September following a 9-0 thrashing against Liverpool.

But the former midfielder brought the Cherries back to the Premier League in impressive fashion last season.

That kind of experience could be what QPR needs to maintain their current push for a play-off place this term.

Wayne Rooney

Rooney is currently back in America working with his former side DC United as their latest manager.

If the 37-year old could be convinced to make a quick return to English football then he could prove to be a rather interesting appointment.

His time with Derby County was under difficult circumstances, but he was able to bring the best out of a depleted squad that had no finances to work with.

Perhaps taking the step up to a more robust club in the Championship could be the chance for him to prove his credentials as a capable promotion contending coach.