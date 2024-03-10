Watford made the decision to part ways with manager Valerien Ismael on Saturday evening.

The 48-year-old was appointed last summer as the successor to Chris Wilder, whose short-term reign did not end in an extended contract, and having been offered a quick renewed deal earlier in the season, Ismael looked like he was going to be in charge for the long haul.

A 2-1 home loss to Coventry City this weekend proved the final straw, ending his tenure in charge at Vicarage Road.

Ismael has departed the club with the team sitting 13th in the Championship table, 13 points adrift of the play-off places.

Valerien Ismael's Watford record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 41 12 14 15 29.27

Tom Cleverley has been appointed as an interim manager as the search begins for a permanent replacement, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will land the job permanently if he produces some good results.

Here, FLW looks at four names Watford must consider as their successor to the Frenchman.

Paul Heckingbottom

Paul Heckingbottom did an excellent job in guiding Sheffield United back to the Premier League last season, earning a second place finish in the Championship.

The Blades struggled in the top flight this year, but it is difficult to pin the blame on the coach given the lack of investment in the first-team squad.

Heckingbottom is proven at this level and could be what Watford need to steady the ship and turn around their fortunes.

The 46-year-old is currently out of work, and could be willing to make a return to the Championship in order to get back into management.

Scott Parker

Scott Parker is another manager experienced in gaining promotion to the Premier League, having done so with both Fulham and Bournemouth.

The former midfielder fell out with the Bournemouth board following promotion, leading to his dismissal early on last season, and he has not worked in English football since.

However, he has gained experience in Belgium with Club Brugge, albeit he did struggle during a short stint over in mainland Europe.

A return to the Championship might be the best next step for Parker's career, and Watford could be an enticing project given their potential for a promotion push with the right appointment.

Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper could be an ambitious appointment at Vicarage Road, and a statement of the club’s intent to fight for a top two spot next year.

The former England under-21's manager helped guide Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League for the first time in over two decades at the end of the 2021-22 season, and he also led Swansea City to the play-off final during his time there., highlighting his credentials for success at this level.

Cooper also thrived under chaotic circumstances behind the scenes at the City Ground, showing that he is able to set aside off the pitch issues to get the best out of the team, which may come in handy at Watford.

The 44-year-old could be holding out for a Premier League role, but they don't come around too often - therefore, if the Hornets do come to the table they may be worth considering.

Gary Rowett

Gary Rowett is currently out of work following his departure from Millwall earlier on in the 2023-24 season.

He is the only name on this list to not guide a team to Premier League promotion, but his work with the Lions should not be underestimated.

The London club lacks the resources to compete with some of the top teams at this level, but he had the team consistently punching above its weight, narrowly missing out on the play-offs on multiple occasions.

At a club like Watford, he may have the budget and players he needs to finally get a club over the line and into a top six position.