Tranmere Rovers parted company with manager Micky Mellon in March after a run of results ended their play-off chances.

Ian Dawes was placed in interim charge, alongside assistant manager Andy Parkinson, while the club look at permanent managers ahead of next season.

A month down the line, Tranmere are sitting in 12th place on 57 points, a staggering 15 points adrift of the play-off places.

The change of manager hasn’t done much to improve the club’s results, as an inconsistent month has seen Tranmere not gain much momentum.

Now the League Two side will be on the lookout for a new manager heading into the 2023/24 season. Here at FLW, we have picked four managers that Tranmere should consider appointing...

Who should replace Micky Mellon at Tranmere Rovers?

Danny Cowley

Danny Cowley is currently unemployed, having been dismissed from Portsmouth early in the season.

The 44-year-old is well-experienced in the EFL, and despite underachieving at Portsmouth, he has done well wherever he has managed.

He is obviously well known from his time in charge of Lincoln City, but he has also managed in the Championship with Huddersfield Town.

Cowley brings a management style with him where he tries to squeeze everything he can out of every player and has shown throughout his career that he can be clever in the transfer market.

Depending on whether the club wants someone out of work or not, Cowley would be a very good option for a team like Tranmere.

Karl Robinson

Karl Robinson is also a manager who is out of work after being sacked by Oxford United in February.

The 42-year-old spent five years at Kassam Stadium, and during his time there, he managed to guide the club to two consecutive play-off finishes.

However, the club’s fortunes changed this season, with the Us struggling for the majority of the campaign, and a run of poor results resulted in Robinson being dismissed.

No doubt Robinson would be a coup for Tranmere, considering he has managed in League One for a while now, and it wasn’t long ago that he was being touted for Championship jobs. However, Robinson is a local lad, and that could play into Tranmere’s hands.

Darrell Clarke

Clarke has just been dismissed from League One side Port Vale, a decision many think is quite harsh considering the job he did there.

Clarke guided Port Vale to promotion to League One last season, and with a strong start to the season, he had the side in the top half of the table. However, after a poor run of form and the prospect of a relegation fight, the Port Vale board decided to act and moved Clarke on.

Clarke has shown at Port Vale and during his time at Walsall that he is a very good manager at this level, and with him currently out of work, it would make sense for Tranmere to go after the 45-year-old.

Grant McCann

McCann has been out of work since January, when he was sacked by Peterborough United.

The 43-year-old steadied the ship at Peterborough after their relegation, but as they were outside the play-offs and their form was inconsistent, the club decided to act.

McCann has been quite successful in his short time in management, having guided Doncaster Rovers to the play-offs in 2019, before he got Hull City promoted back to the Championship in 2021.

McCann is still a reasonably young manager and has been linked with vacant roles before, so he will be keen to get back into management. Tranmere are a big footballing side, and even though they are in League Two, they could be an attractive offer for a manager like McCann.