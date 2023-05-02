After just three months in charge at the County Ground, the Jody Morris experiment ended for Swindon Town as the ex-Chelsea midfielder was sacked from his role as head coach.

Morris arrived at the end of January to replace Scott Lindsey for his first crack at a senior managerial role, having been an assistant over the years to Frank Lampard at Derby County and Chelsea, as well as being the academy manager of the Blues.

In his 16 matches in charge of the Robins, Morris won just four times, but a 2-1 defeat away at Crewe Alexandra proved to be the final straw for the Town board, who dispensed of the services of the 44-year-old and assistant Ed Brand, with the pair leaving the club in 10th position in League Two.

Who should Swindon Town be looking at to be their new manager though ahead of the 2023-24 season? Let's take a look at four potential candidates who could be given the nod in the near future.

Graham Alexander

Swindon went down the untested head coach route with Morris and it failed, so it's perhaps time to go for someone with a bit of League Two experience.

Alexander knows all about getting a team into League One from the fourth tier, having previously done it with Fleetwood Town, and you could argue in most of his jobs with Motherwell, Scunthorpe United, Salford City and the Cod Army he has been either harshly or unexpectedly sacked.

The 51-year-old has been out of a job since last summer following his Motherwell departure and could be keen to step back into the English game, and this could provide him with a decent opportunity.

David Artell

Artell was touted for the Swindon job before Morris landed it, so he could realistically be back in the frame again.

He has only ever had one managerial role and that was with Crewe Alexandra between 2017 and 2022, but the former Gibraltar international defender won promotion to League One with the Railwaymen in 2020 and subsequently in 2020-21 led the club to their best league finish in 15 years.

Things did go downhill last season though as key players departing and not being replaced adequately enough led to results spiralling and his job being lost in the process, but he likes to play stylish football and is keen on developing young players, so he could be a good fit at Town.

Danny Cowley

Perhaps a more ambitious target would be Cowley, who will surely have to lower his sights after his departure from Portsmouth in January.

Cowley has always been highly thought-of as a manager since his days at Lincoln City, and after guiding the Imps from the National League to League One he landed a job in the Championship in 2019 with Huddersfield Town.

His near two years at Portsmouth could've definitely gone better and there's an argument to be had that the club should've been a lot closer to the play-offs of League One under his management, and due to the final months of his stint at Fratton Park, Cowley may have to look into League Two for his next venture.

Luke Garrard

If Swindon want to go with someone who doesn't have any EFL managerial experience but has done a good job where he has been, then Garrard could be looking to take the next step in his career.

The 37-year-old has been manager of Boreham Wood since 2015 and has managed to keep them in the National League ever since and in 2018 came within one match of the Football League, but lost to Tranmere Rovers in the play-off final.

Having earned positive reviews for multiple good runs in the FA Cup with the Hertfordshire outfit, including their passage into the last 16 in 2022 after defeating Bournemouth, Garrard could be ready for a step up, although it may depend on how Boreham Wood do in the National League play-offs as they take on Barnet this weekend in the quarter-finals.