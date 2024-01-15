Just two months after signing a new long-term contract, Swindon Town head coach Michael Flynn has become the latest League Two boss to lose his job.

The 43-year-old, along with assistant Wayne Hatswell, have departed the Robins after just eight months in charge, and after a start to the current campaign which saw Town unbeaten in nine matches, their form quickly fell off a cliff.

The goals and creativity of Jake Young and Dan Kemp, with 42 goal contributions between them in the first half of the season, could not even help results on the whole, and after just one win in their last eight fixtures, a 2-1 loss against Crewe on Saturday was the final straw for Flynn.

Chairman Clem Morfuni has hinted that Gunning will get the rest of the 2023/24 season to stake his claim for the job on a full-time basis, but naturally another option may come up that will prove too good to ignore.

Let's take a look at FOUR individuals who may be a good fit to replace Flynn in the dugout at the County Ground.

Mark Bonner

Not too long ago in 2022, Bonner's stock was incredibly high and he was being touted with moving to Championship side Rotherham United in the wake of Paul Warne's exit to Derby.

However, a lot can change in 12 months or so, and after just about keeping Cambridge in League One last season, sliding form in the current one saw Bonner lose his job in November.

The 38-year-old will be looking for an opportunity in management once more though, and Swindon could represent an interesting opportunity for a coach that has plenty more left to give.

Ian Burchnall

Burchnall's two managerial roles in England with Notts County and Forest Green Rovers didn't end with any success, but the latter saw something in his coaching abilities to take him from the National League to League One.

Ian Burchnall's Managerial Statistics Team Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Viking Fotballklubb 30 6 6 18 20% Ostersunds 58 18 13 27 31% Notts County 71 36 16 19 50.7% Forest Green Rovers 37 11 7 19 29.7% Stats Correct As Of January 15, 2024 - As Per Wikipedia

Since being sacked by Forest Green in 2022, the 40-year-old has held coaching roles with Anderlecht and Wolves, which shows how regarded he is, and he may be able to restart his managerial career at the County Ground if he fancies stepping back into a front-linejob.

Stuart Maynard

It's unlikely that Swindon are going to pay compensation for a manager, but if they do then Maynard could be a solid option.

Currently in charge of Wealdstone of the National League, Maynard has been manager there since 2021 and the Stones are somewhat punching above their weight in the fifth tier, but that is thanks to the 43-year-old's management.

Maynard will one day get a chance in the EFL you'd think, and this could be a good stepping stone for him.

Garry Monk

This one could be a highly ambitious move if attempted, but Monk has to get back involved in football somewhere.

It has been over three years since Monk was a manager when he departed Sheffield Wednesday, but with experience at Swansea, Leeds, Middlesbrough and Birmingham as well, the 44-year-old has already been somewhat well travelled.

Monk was in the running for the Bristol Rovers job but did not land it, and even though Swindon are in the division below, they could still stake their claim for a manager who was tipped for big thing once upon a time.