When appointed back in June to replace Russell Martin, who departed to take the Southampton vacancy, Michael Duff was supposed to be the manager who pushed Swansea City on from their 10th-placed finish in the Championship last season.

However, Duff has lasted just over five months before being sacked by the Swans hierarchy.

The South Wales outfit had a torrid start to the current campaign under the ex-Barnsley boss, picking up just three points out of a possible 21, but four victories in a row saw City move into the top half of the table.

Since a 3-1 win away at Plymouth in October though, Swansea have won just the once in their previous eight games and have racked up six points out of a possible 24, which has seen a slump back down to 18th in the standings.

And after a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield Town at the weekend, Duff has paid the price for a poor run with his job - Swansea will want a replacement sorted sooner rather than later though so let's take a look at FOUR potential candidates for the vacancy that the club must consider.

John Eustace

Having been sacked by Birmingham in October when they were sixth in the Championship, and subsequently seeing what has happened with Wayne Rooney as manager since, Eustace's stock must be at its highest right now.

The 43-year-old was doing just fine with the Blues before his dismissal, and he's a coach that is known to the Swansea hierarchy as they tried to get him in 2021 to replace Steve Cooper, but he turned it down due to personal reasons.

That was when Eustace was unproven as a head coach at anything above National League level - he's now had one-and-a-bit seasons in the Championship and will surely be ready to jump into a job like Swansea's if they approach him again.

Michael Beale

Yes, things didn't go too well for Beale north of the border at Rangers, but he is still a promising head coach who will be looking to prove himself at Championship level once more.

QPR were in a solid position in the table at the point of his departure in November 2022 before it all started to spiral for the Hoops, and for a short while in October they topped the Championship table - Beale was getting the best out of an ordinary squad on paper.

Looking at Swansea's squad, it has the potential to do good things with an attacking, progressive style of play - that is what Beale could bring to the table.

Ryan Mason

Swansea tend to do well with the unproven kind of head coaches, and when Steve Cooper was appointed in 2019 he had not been a head coach at club level.

Mason's experience stretches to just a couple of interim head coach spells with Tottenham Hotspur, but he has been coaching for a number of years now and Ange Postecoglou clearly saw something in him to keep him around on his staff this summer.

The 32-year-old will surely want to branch out on his own at some point though, and this could be the perfect platform for his career.

Brian Barry-Murphy

A potential wildcard option, Barry-Murphy's only senior club level job has been with Rochdale, and despite the fact they were relegated to League Two under him in 2021, the style of play that he implemented saw the Irishman earn plaudits.

It also led him into a job managing Man City's under-21's, where he has continued to nurture some of their top talents and he has won the Premier League 2 competition for two years in a row since his arrival.

Barry-Murphy has always had his players playing the 'Swansea' way, so if he fancies moving back into a senior position then this could be a great opportunity to further himself.