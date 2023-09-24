Sheffield Wednesday's dismal start to the 2023-24 Championship season continued on Saturday afternoon as they were hammered 3-0 by Swansea City.

The long trip to South Wales proved to be a disaster for the Owls, with Xisco Munoz still looking for his first league win as head coach following his appointment back in July.

The Spaniard replaced Darren Moore in the dugout following his shock departure three weeks after winning the League One play-off final against Barnsley, and despite a plethora of new additions in the summer transfer window, Wednesday just aren't clicking.

They have lost six out of their eight league matches so far, with draws coming against Leeds United and Middlesbrough, and with Darren Witcoop of the Sunday Mirror reporting that Munoz's job was already in jeopardy before the trip to face Swansea, he could now be on the brink of the sack.

Let's look at FOUR managers that Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri needs to look at to potentially replace Munoz with, even though the Thai businessman is potentially part of the problem with his messy split with ex-manager Moore and lack of money spent in the transfer window.

Nathan Jones

Jones needs to rebuild somewhere following his disastrous stint with Southampton, leaving the Luton Town job behind to make the move to the Saints in a role that lasted just three months.

The Welshman has been linked with a number of jobs since he became a free agent in February, but so far remains unemployed and waiting for an opportunity.

And despite the Owls currently struggling, they are a big club and that could potentially tempt Jones, who had a good record in the second tier with the Hatters in his time at Kenilworth Road.

Dean Smith

Potentially an ambitious one considering he did good work with Brentford for a number of years, Smith is another individual who needs a fresh start after a sacking from Aston Villa and then a stint with Norwich City that didn't work out either.

Smith surprisingly ended last season at Leicester City in the Premier League, but you get the feeling that his next job will be in the Championship and he has enough experience to try and drag the Owls out of a relegation battle.

Mark Warburton

Having left West Ham as first-team coach over the summer to pursue potential managerial opportunities, a perfect job could make itself available to the ex-Brentford and QPR boss.

Warburton last managed in 2022 when guiding the Hoops to an 11th-placed finish, and he's the typed of experienced Championship hand who plays decent football that could work with a squad that has players such as Josh Windass and Barry Bannan who have plenty of technical quality.

Mike Jackson

Perhaps the wildcard option, Jackson took charge of Burnley in the latter stages of 2021-22, and impressed Vincent Kompany enough to keep him on the coaching staff at Turf Moor ever since.

Jackson, a solid EFL centre-back in his playing days, will have learnt a lot from the Belgian and that could rub off on Wednesday's players, and he deserves another chance after lacklustre spells in charge of Shrewsbury and Tranmere Rovers in 2014 and 2020 respectively.