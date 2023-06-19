Sheffield Wednesday shocked the footballing public on Monday evening when they announced the departure of manager Darren Moore by mutual consent.

Just three weeks after Moore led the Owls back to the Championship with a 1-0 victory over South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the League One play-off final - not to mention masterminding the semi-final comeback against Petebrorough - he has exited Hillsborough.

No-one saw the decision coming but there is nothing that supporters can do about it now - a new head coach must be appointed and fast as pre-season will soon come around and recruitment needs to be done to strengthen the Wednesday squad.

Let's look at THREE individuals that owner Dejphon Chansiri needs to consider to replace Moore in the dugout in S3...

Carlos Carvalhal

It would be an ambitious move, but Wednesday could potentially tempt Carvalhal with a return to Hillsborough.

The Portuguese coach has always admitted he got on well with Chansiri and if that is still the case, then there's every chance that he could want a second stint in the Championship with the Owls.

The 57-year-old has managed no fewer than five different clubs since departing Wednesday in December 2017, most recently Celta Vigo of La Liga, but he is a free agent and there's always a chance.

Ryan Lowe

Should Wednesday go down the route of a former player, then their former striker Lowe, who scored nine times in 30 appearances for the club, could be attainable.

He has been at Preston North End since December 2021 but he has been frustrated at times in recent months with his squad and his lack of backing at Deepdale.

Even though PNE have signed Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay already this summer, Lowe could be tempted with a move back to Hillsborough if approached, and considering he's on a rolling 12-month contract, compensation shouldn't be huge.

Gary O'Neil

Wednesday could strike whilst the iron is hot and bring O'Neil to the club following his surprise departure from Bournemouth.

O'Neil kept the Cherries in the Premier League against the odds and has been widely applauded for his efforts, but Bill Foley has decided to part company with the 40-year-old and appoint Andoni Iraola instead.

He may have to drop into the Championship for his next job, but O'Neil has a good reputation now and Wednesday could tempt him with a quick return to football.

Nathan Jones

Yes, he had a tough time at Southampton, but he laid the foundations at Luton Town and they are now in the Premier League.

Jones has done good things in the Championship with the Hatters and he will be itching to get back involved in the managerial game after leaving the Saints in February, which perhaps has left a blemish on his record but he can surely be forgiven.

The Welshman would make the Owls solid at the back if he gets to grip with them and he has to be among the top contenders for the job.