Highlights Norwich City manager David Wagner's position is in danger as the team's results continue to disappoint.

The team's recent run of form has left them 17th in the Championship table, eight points behind the top six.

Norwich have lost five out of their last six league games and have not won a game since late September.

David Wagner’s position as Norwich City manager is under increasing threat.

The 52-year-old has been in charge of the Canaries since the start of the year, but results continue to underwhelm under his tenure.

The Norfolk outfit’s current run of form has left them 17th in the Championship table, eight points adrift of the top six.

Norwich have lost five of their last six league games, last earning a victory in late September against Birmingham City.

Who could replace David Wagner at Norwich City?

If this level of form persists then the Championship side will surely be considering the future of the manager.

Here we look at four names that the club should be weighing up as a potential replacement for Wagner…

John Eustace

Eustace is currently out of work following Birmingham City’s decision to part ways with the 43-year-old in early October.

However, Eustace did a great job with the Blues and was controversially replaced by Wayne Rooney.

He could be the perfect figure to turn things around for Norwich, who will be looking to find a young and exciting coach to bring the team forward again.

This would be a smart move by the Canaries and would surely be welcome by most supporters at this stage given Eustace’s reputation.

Nigel Pearson

Pearson would be a safe pair of hands that would steady the ship as form continues to slide.

The 60-year-old has plenty of Championship experience and knows what it takes to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Pearson spent three years with Bristol City before being dismissed recently by the Robins.

During his time at Ashton Gate, he progressively improved standards while keeping the team afloat in the second division.

While perhaps not the most exciting of potential appointments, he could be what’s needed for Norwich in their current position.

Nathan Jones

Jones is currently out of work following his dismissal as Southampton manager last season.

However, there is a reason he earned a Premier League job and it’s because of the role he played in Luton Town’s promotion to the top flight.

Weekly wages: Norwich City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Jones did excellently at Kenilworth Road, but struggled to make things work at St. Mary’s.

There is a risk that Jones can only succeed under the right circumstances, but given his track record with the Hatters it might be worth taking a gamble on him getting things right at Carrow Road, as the results could be quite a boon for the club.

Gary Rowett

Rowett is another experienced manager that recently departed a Championship rival.

The 49-year-old has worked with the likes of Birmingham, Derby County, Stoke City and Millwall over the years.

While he has been unable to guide any club to Premier League promotion, he has still done plenty of impressive work.

Rowett could be a safe pair of hands that could improve results while working with limited resources.

His Millwall side was always competing at the top end of the table, narrowly missing out on the play-offs each year, and he could be the man to turn things around at Carrow Road as the team continues to decline.