With just over two months gone in the 2023-24 League Two season, four managers have now been given their marching orders by their respective clubs.

Ian Dawes of Tranmere Rovers, Bradford City's Mark Hughes and Gillingham boss Neil Harris have all had the axe for a multitude of different reasons, and following in their footsteps is Graham Alexander.

MK Dons appointed the former Scotland international over the summer, replacing Mark Jackson in the dugout after they were relegated to League Two.

And despite a good start to the current campaign with four wins out of their first five matches, a long winless run of eight matches has seen the 52-year-old lose his job, with a 2-2 draw over Barrow at Stadium MK on Saturday proving to be the final straw.

The Dons were 2-0 up going into second half stoppage time, but two goals from the Cumbrian side in the 92nd and 95th minute saw them take a point back up north.

MK Dons now need to appoint Alexander's successor - let's look at FOUR individuals who could be good replacements.

Karl Robinson

This one is probably the easiest and most obvious appointment to make.

Robinson's greatest successes have come in the past at Stadium MK, managing them between 2010 and 2016 and guiding them to a promotion to the Championship in 2015.

Most recently, before being an assistant manager briefly at Leeds United, Robinson spent nearly five years with Oxford United and will likely be looking to get back into work - this could be the perfect chance.

David Artell

Aside from Alexander, in recent years Dons head coaches have played attractive, attacking football with the relatively young squad at their disposal.

Alexander's appointment was somewhat of a movement away from that, but they could get back on track if appointing Artell.

Artell did great work with Crewe Alexandra between 2017 and 2022, nurturing plenty of young talents and winning promotion to League One with the Railwaymen in 2020 and then a year later guided them to a top-half finish in the third tier.

Having not been in a job since April 2022, Artell has been looking for the right role, and this could be it.

Leam Richardson

Richardson probably didn't have dropping all the way down to League Two on his agenda for his next role, but that's what he may have to do.

After shadowing Paul Cook for a number of years, Richardson was handed the manager role at Wigan Athletic in 2020 and after saving the financially-stricken club from relegation to League Two in the 2020-21 season, he then led them to the League One title just one year later.

Perhaps harshly sacked by the Latics hierarchy last season whilst in the Championship, Richardson's stock is still pretty high, and MK Dons could represent a good starting point back to rise up the leagues.

Mike Williamson

Having had a decent playing career with the likes of Wycombe, Watford and Newcastle United, centre-back Williamson has been the manager - whilst also registered as a player still - of National League side Gateshead since 2019.

The 39-year-old won the National League North in 2021-22 with the North East side, and they currently sit sixth in the National League after 15 matches of the current campaign.

Williamson has Gateshead playing the kind of football that has been seen over the years at the Dons and is somewhat expected now, so he would be a good fit for their ethos - if he would want to make the move to Buckinghamshire that is.