Just three days before they return to action with a long trip up north to face Preston North End, Millwall have parted company with long-serving manager Gary Rowett.

The decision was announced by chairman James Berylson on Wednesday evening, with the timing coming as somewhat of a shock with the international break almost over.

Rowett was approaching the four-year anniversary of his appointment at The Den, which would have been the match against PNE, and he leaves with a win percentage of 38.8 per cent, winning 76 of his 196 competitive matches in charge.

Whilst Adam Barrett and Paul Robinson have been left in caretaker charge, Millwall's hierarchy will now search for a successor to Rowett - let's look at FOUR names they must consider for the role.

John Eustace

Having been shockingly sacked himself by Birmingham City last week, a new role may have cropped up just at the right time for Eustace.

The 43-year-old had the Blues in sixth position in the Championship before he was cruelly axed and replaced by Wayne Rooney at St. Andrew's, and considering the work he did at the Midlands outfit there will be no shortage of interest from clubs in the future.

However, Millwall could now jump ahead of the pack and Eustace is a highly-regarded coach, who has given plenty of youth a chance with City and plays a good style of football.

Kevin Muscat

If Millwall want to go down the ex-player route, then Muscat could be the ideal candidate and at the perfect time.

The hard-tackling defender played 62 times for the Lions between 2003 and 2005, captaining the club in the 2004 FA Cup final against Manchester United.

Muscat has since become a manager following the end of his playing days, taking charge of Melbourne Victory for six years in his adopted home nation of Australia before moving on to Sint-Truiden of Belgium briefly.

Since 2021, Muscat has been in charge of Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan, where his contract expires shortly - he had recently been linked with another ex-club in the form of Rangers but was pipped to that job by Phillippe Clement, and in the wake of the Gers' interest he had reportedly stalled on new contract talks with Yokohama.

That could make Muscat a viable candidate for the Millwall role if he wants to return to the UK, and he'd certainly be popular among the fanbase.

Kevin Muscat managerial statistics, as of 15 October 2023 per Wikipedia Club Managed Matches Managed Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Melbourne Victory 214 105 45 64 49.07% Sint-Truiden 15 2 5 8 13.33% Yokohama F. Marinos 107 61 18 28 57.01%

Ryan Mason

Like the route many clubs have done down at different English levels recently, the first-team coach that is somewhat unproven as a manager at senior level could be looked into, and Mason could be ready for his first real job.

Having had to retire early due to a head injury, Mason became a youth coach at former club Tottenham and in 2021, he was named their interim first-team manager for a period of seven matches.

Mason has been a first-team coach ever since under both Antonio Conte, Cristian Stellini and now Ange Postecoglou, and following Stellini's exit earlier this year he was in interim charge once again of senior affairs.

The 32-year-old would no doubt be keen to branch out on his own at some point to become a manager, and The Den could be a good starting point for that.

Chris Wilder

There is no doubt that experienced Championship managers will be looked at as well as more progressive ones, and due to his record with Sheffield United, Wilder should be considered.

Wilder led the Blades from League One to the Premier League and did very well in the 2019-20 season in the top flight with them, but things started to unravel in the following campaign and he was ultimately sacked.

His jobs with Middlesbrough and Watford weren't perfect, but Wilder is a proven winner and he could be ready for the challenge that the Lions would present.