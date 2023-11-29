Cambridge United are looking for a new head coach after the dismissal of Mark Bonner.

The U's announced the exit of the 38-year-old on Wednesday, the day after they were comprehensively defeated 3-0 by Lincoln City at the Abbey Stadium.

Bonner was one of the more longer-serving bosses in the EFL, having been appointed permanently in March 2020 after a caretaker stint, having held multiple jobs at the club for a number of years, including first-team coach, reserve team manager and also as a coach at their academy in the early 2000's.

Under Bonner, Cambridge were promoted to League One in 2021 for the first time in nearly 20 years, and less than a year later they dumped Newcastle United out of the FA Cup.

Bonner turned down the vacant Rotherham United managerial job last year and just a couple of months ago signed a new long-term contract, but three defeats in a row has led to the hierarchy making a change in the dugout.

Let's take a look at FOUR names that should be considered by director of football Ben Strang and chairman Shaun Grady to replace Bonner.

Danny Cowley

Out of work now for nearly a year, Cowley had talks with Bradford City for their job recently but decided against the move up north.

Cambridge however is a club that is not far from his London roots, and they are also a club with potential to be better than what they are.

Danny Cowley Managerial Statistics P W D L Win % Concord Rangers 381 201 76 104 52.8% Braintree Town 53 26 13 14 49.1% Lincoln City 184 98 48 38 53.3% Huddersfield Town 40 13 11 16 32.5% Portsmouth 97 42 27 28 43.3% 755 380 175 200 50.3%

Cowley's time at Portsmouth didn't go to plan necessarily, but he's proven to be a successful boss at other clubs and he could be exactly what United need right now.

Neil Harris

Yes, Harris was sacked from a League Two club in Gillingham in October, but that perhaps doesn't tell the whole story.

Harris got Cardiff City into the play-offs of the Championship and also did reasonably well with Millwall for a period of time, but he dropped into League One for his next job with the Gills, and earlier this season he looked to have all the tools for a promotion push.

Brad Galinson wanted to go in his own direction though and let Harris go instead, replacing him with Stephen Clemence, but he deserves another shot at a decent club and he could return to the city he played football in in the 1990's, having turned out for Cambridge City in non-league before his move to Millwall.

Mark Hudson

Hudson is still relatively inexperienced within the management game, but he deserves a chance with a League One or Two club to get his career back on track.

The former centre-back replaced Steve Morison at Cardiff City in 2022, stepping up from his role of first-team coach, and after picking up four victories in his interim spell in charge he was handed the job on a full-time basis.

The Bluebirds drew five of their next six matches which ultimately saw Hudson sacked, but he would likely jump feet first into a new managerial role, even though he's currently a defensive coach at Sheffield United of the Premier League.

George Elokobi

This would be a big risk, but Elokobi is doing very well in his first ever managerial job with Maidstone United.

Currently in the National League South, Maidstone are sitting in second position and Elokobi is clearly working very well despite not being able to keep them in the National League whilst a caretaker manager.

Whilst it may be too soon for the former Premier League defender to make the step up to League One for his managerial career, he certainly needs to be looked at as a potential candidate.