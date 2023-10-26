Bristol Rovers have decided to part company with their manager Joey Barton after a stint that lasted over two-and-a-half years.

The Gas, who appointed Barton in February 2021, was initially relegated to League Two with Rovers, but he got them back to League One at the first possible attempt with automatic promotion in 2021-22.

Rovers finished in 17th position - four places above the relegation zone - in the 2022-23 season, but after a run of three matches without a win in recent weeks, the decision has been made to part company with the ex-Premier League midfielder.

With club CEO Tom Gorringe now on the hunt for Barton's successor, let's take a look at FOUR managers that could be a good fit at the Memorial Stadium as his replacement.

Mark Warburton

This is potentially an ambitious one considering Warburton's experience has mainly come at Championship level.

However, the 61-year-old hasn't had a managerial job since 2022 when he departed QPR, and he has since been a first-team coach under David Moyes at West Ham United.

Probably best known for the work he did with Brentford, Warburton is a good coach and he could be tempted to work under an ambitious, relatively new ownership structure at the Memorial Stadium.

Mark Warburton's career managerial stats Team Year Joined Year Departed Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Brentford 2013 2015 78 40 16 22 51.3% Rangers 2015 2017 82 54 15 13 65.9% Nottingham Forest 2017 2017 37 15 3 19 40.5% Queens Park Rangers 2019 2022 150 56 35 59 37.3%

Leam Richardson

A manager with experience of winning promotion from League One, Richardson has been looking for his next challenge for nearly a year after being harshly sacked by Wigan Athletic.

Richardson, who shadowed Paul Cook for a number of years having briefly managed Accrington Stanley earlier in his career, stepped into the Latics hot-seat in 2020 when they were in real financial trouble, but he not only managed to save the club from relegation to League Two, but 12 months later he won the third tier title.

His exit from Wigan last year was perhaps very harsh on the face of it, and he deserves a chance to rebuild himself at a League One club, and with the attacking talent that Rovers have, he could thrive with those options.

Mark Kennedy

It's sacking season in the EFL as of now, and Kennedy was one of those to lose his job recently at Lincoln City - albeit not for poor results.

We may never know the full ins and outs of the ex-Republic of Ireland international's departure from Sincil Bank, but he had the Imps in 11th position in League One last season, which was a respectable finish.

Lincoln played decent football under Kennedy and he deserves another chance at a League One club at some point, and he will probably be keen to jump back into a job straight away if he can.

Dean Brennan

If Bristol Rovers want to look down the divisions and go for someone playing good stuff in the National League, then Brennan could be worth a go.

His Barnet side are currently in second spot in the fifth tier of English football, and since he was appointed at The Hive in February 2021 he has won 52 matches in 114 games managed, with a 45.61 per cent win record.

Whilst the 43-year-old doesn't have any EFL experience, he could be deserving of a chance to step up and it's clear that he can manage a team well, so he should be looked at and considered.