Bristol Rovers have decided to part company with their manager Joey Barton after a stint that lasted over two-and-a-half years.

The Gas, who appointed Barton in February 2021, was initially relegated to League Two with Rovers, but he got them back to League One at the first possible attempt with automatic promotion in 2021-22.

Rovers finished in 17th position - four places above the relegation zone - in the 2022-23 season, but after a run of three matches without a win in recent weeks, the decision has been made to part company with the ex-Premier League midfielder.

With club CEO Tom Gorringe now on the hunt for Barton's successor, let's take a look at FOUR managers that could be a good fit at the Memorial Stadium as his replacement.

Mark Warburton

Collage Maker-16-Jun-2023-02-09-PM-9003

This is potentially an ambitious one considering Warburton's experience has mainly come at Championship level.

However, the 61-year-old hasn't had a managerial job since 2022 when he departed QPR, and he has since been a first-team coach under David Moyes at West Ham United.

Probably best known for the work he did with Brentford, Warburton is a good coach and he could be tempted to work under an ambitious, relatively new ownership structure at the Memorial Stadium.

Mark Warburton's career managerial stats

Team

Year Joined

Year Departed

Played

Wins

Draws

Losses

Win Percentage

Brentford

2013

2015

78

40

16

22

51.3%

Rangers

2015

2017

82

54

15

13

65.9%

Nottingham Forest

2017

2017

37

15

3

19

40.5%

Queens Park Rangers

2019

2022

150

56

35

59

37.3%

Leam Richardson

Soccer Football - Championship - Birmingham City v Wigan Athletic - St Andrew's, Birmingham, Britain - August 20, 2022 Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson is pictured before the match Action Images/Paul Burrows EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

A manager with experience of winning promotion from League One, Richardson has been looking for his next challenge for nearly a year after being harshly sacked by Wigan Athletic.

Richardson, who shadowed Paul Cook for a number of years having briefly managed Accrington Stanley earlier in his career, stepped into the Latics hot-seat in 2020 when they were in real financial trouble, but he not only managed to save the club from relegation to League Two, but 12 months later he won the third tier title.

Bristol Rovers' top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

His exit from Wigan last year was perhaps very harsh on the face of it, and he deserves a chance to rebuild himself at a League One club, and with the attacking talent that Rovers have, he could thrive with those options.

Mark Kennedy

Collage Maker-25-Oct-2023-05-05-PM-6787

It's sacking season in the EFL as of now, and Kennedy was one of those to lose his job recently at Lincoln City - albeit not for poor results.

We may never know the full ins and outs of the ex-Republic of Ireland international's departure from Sincil Bank, but he had the Imps in 11th position in League One last season, which was a respectable finish.

Lincoln played decent football under Kennedy and he deserves another chance at a League One club at some point, and he will probably be keen to jump back into a job straight away if he can.

Dean Brennan

memorial-stadium-bristol-rovers

If Bristol Rovers want to look down the divisions and go for someone playing good stuff in the National League, then Brennan could be worth a go.

His Barnet side are currently in second spot in the fifth tier of English football, and since he was appointed at The Hive in February 2021 he has won 52 matches in 114 games managed, with a 45.61 per cent win record.

Whilst the 43-year-old doesn't have any EFL experience, he could be deserving of a chance to step up and it's clear that he can manage a team well, so he should be looked at and considered.