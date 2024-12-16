Bristol Rovers have sacked Matt Taylor following defeat to Birmingham City, which leaves them just one place and two points above the League One relegation zone.

Following their 2-0 loss at the hands of the Blues, the Gas have only won six of their 19 league games this season and have lost three successive matches.

Taylor's assistant, Wayne Carlisle, has also been relieved of his duties, meaning first-team coaches Lee Cattermole and former Forest Green Rovers boss David Horseman will take interim charge.

With the club considering who should take the reins at the Memorial Stadium, FLW takes a look at four candidates the club must consider to replace Taylor.

Lee Cattermole

Only days ago, it was announced that Cattermole had joined the first-team coaching staff at Rovers, with a focus on the development and implementation of set-pieces.

It could be entirely coincidental that the former Sunderland man was appointed just days before Taylor's departure, but given the recent developments, he must be considered a potential candidate for the role.

Cattermole will take interim charge alongside Horseman, which could provide the 36-year-old with a dress rehearsal for the main role. His lack of management experience could count against him, but his natural leadership qualities will certainly put him in the frame.

Des Buckingham

Des Buckingham has only just been relieved of his duties by Oxford United following their 3-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday. Buckingham leaves the club languishing in 20th position, just two places and one point above the relegation zone.

The 39-year-old worked wonders at the club in League One and helped them achieve promotion to the Championship last season, having defeated Bolton Wanderers in the play-off final.

Buckingham is probably the most ambitious candidate on the list and his appointment would be a real coup, but the timing of his sacking could provide an enticing opportunity for the Gas.

On the other end of the scale though, he may want to take some time out before considering his next move, especially after such a surprise sacking, but you just never know if Buckingham will want to wait or not.

Michael Appleton

Michael Appleton has been without a job since being relieved of his duties by Charlton Athletic in January of this year - a job in which he was expetcted to deliver more than what he actually did.

Appleton has previously managed in the Championship and League One, having had stints at Lincoln City, Blackpool and the Addicks. Although he got off to a promising start at The Valley, the former Preston North End and West Brom midfielder suffered a 12-match winless streak which saw his four and a half month tenure come to an end.

With Appleton out of work, the Gas would not need to pay any compensation for his services, meaning he would be an appealing option to take over at the club, although his last two jobs have seen his reputation somewhat decrease.

Leam Richardson

Another manager who has been out of work for some time is Leam Richardson, who has been without a job since April of this year, having been sacked by Rotherham United.

Richardson endured a torrid time while in charge of the Millers, with the manager overseeing just two wins from 24 games during his four-month reign. The 45-year-old previously managed Wigan Athletic and did achieve League One promotion with the Latics in 2022.

Considering his availability and League One pedigree, Rovers should strongly consider his services, with Richardson likely to be pursuing a return to management.

With Taylor only just receiving his marching orders, it remains to be seen whether the club will act swiftly to appoint a new manager. Given Cattermole's recent arrival, he may well be the main beneficiary of the decision.

Given the club's precarious position above the relegation zone, it is paramount they get their next appointment right, or they risk ending their two-and-a-half year stay in League One.