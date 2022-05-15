4 Luton Town transfer matters that Nathan Jones will have to deal with very soon

Luton Town have had an excellent season in the Championship.

The Hatters have defied everyone’s expectations to earn a play-off place, having finished 6th in the table.

A 1-1 draw in the first leg against Huddersfield Town has left both sides with everything to play for going into Monday night’s clash.

But regardless of the result, Nathan Jones will already be having one eye on the upcoming transfer market.

Here are four transfer matters that Jones will have to deal with very soon…

The retained list

Luton have several players whose future with the club remains unclear, including key men such as James Shea, Henri Lansbury, James Bree and Kai Naismith.

Due to reaching the play-offs, the Hatters have been granted an extension on releasing their retained list, but these are still important decisions that will need to be made soon.

Of these many players out of contract, only Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has a 12 month extension option in his current deal.

Given how well many of these men have performed this season, any of them could prove to be a massive loss this summer.

Improving on the team

Luton have done superbly to challenge for a promotion place this season.

Finishing 6th in the table was an impressive feat for Jones’ side, but the club cannot rest on its laurels whatever happens in the play-offs.

Quiz: 24 facts every Luton Town supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 In what year was the club founded? 1883 1884 1885 1886

The team will need to be improved to maintain their status as either a top Championship side or even as a Premier League club.

Investment will be sorely needed should they earn promotion, but even as a second division club this team could use some additional bodies.

Exploring the free agent market

The free agency market is rife with room for exploitation this summer.

There are plenty of exciting players available through expiring contracts this window, which Luton needs to be keeping on top of.

If the club is going to lose some key players for nothing, then targeting incomings with the same route will be an easy way to offset any financial losses.

Raising funds through sales

When a team performs so far above expectation it is only natural that their players will draw interest from bigger clubs.

Luton should make the most of this by exploring player sales in certain positions that can raise funds for further transfer business.

While the team has done well this season, it is possible that a top six finish is as far as this squad can be taken.