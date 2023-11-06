Highlights Key takeaways:

After the revelation that Liam Manning is expected to be announced as the new head coach of Bristol City, who could Oxford United turn to?

The news of Manning's reported departure came via Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett on X stating that the U's boss will be unveiled in the next 48 hours following the sacking of Nigel Pearson.

With this, Oxford now finds themselves in the market for a new manager, but who could they turn to?

Here are four replacements Oxford United must consider as their new manager.

Danny Cowley

Could the U's turn to Danny Cowley?

Cowley has been linked with numerous jobs including Bradford City and a potential return to former club Lincoln City.

Cowley however turned down the offer at Bradford City for family reasons. Which could in turn see him possibly turn down the Oxford job.

If he was appointed, he would draw experience from the Championship with Huddersfield Town, League One with Portsmouth and Lincoln, and League Two with Lincoln as well.

He did a fantastic job with Lincoln on a budget to bring them from the National League to League One.

But as stated, with his family coming first, could he turn down the job?

Garry Monk

Another man they could turn to is Garry Monk.

Monk has been out of a job since he lost his post at Sheffield Wednesday in 2020.

He has experience of managing in the Premier League and the Championship, so securing his services would be a massive coup for the U's.

But with other jobs available in higher leagues, he may be tempted by those rather than dropping down to League One.

Gary Rowett

Rowett has just lost his job at Millwall, so would be on anyone's list for a potential job with any club.

He has experience from League Two and the Championship which he could use for the job to get Oxford firing up that table.

He has mostly managed in the Championship, however, with Birmingham City, Stoke City, and Millwall just a few names on his CV.

But again he is another one who could be tempted by jobs going in the Championship putting Oxford at a disadvantage for his services.

f he was interested, he would be a solid appointment and one who could get Oxford challenging again.

Leam Richardson

He has been out of a job for a year now, but Oxford could turn to League One promotion winner Leam Richardson.

Richardson was mostly recently in charge of Wigan Athletic where he saved them from relegation to League Two and then got them promoted up from the league.

However, he struggled in the Championship and was sacked from his post after a run of six defeats which saw Wigan drop into the relegation zone.

With him being out of a job for a year now, would Richardson want to return to management, or even does he have the desire for management anymore?

Whatever the case, he could do a good job with this current Oxford side.