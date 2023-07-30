Leicester City are preparing for life back in the Championship next season.

The Foxes had their eight-year run in the Premier League come to an end with an 18th place finish in the table.

Results in the second half of the campaign saw the team slip into the bottom three, where they were unable to climb out of.

Enzo Maresca has been appointed as manager with the task of bringing the team straight back up to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The campaign will get underway on 6 August with a clash against last year’s play-off finalists Coventry City.

Maresca will be aiming to get off to a good start to his time as manager of the team.

Who are Leicester City’s most famous supporters?

Home support will be crucial to helping the team have a strong record at the King Power Stadium next season, with the hope being to make the ground a fortress.

Here are five famous faces that might be spotted in Leicestershire over the course of the upcoming campaign…

Gary Lineker

The Match of the Day host might be the most outspoken famous Leicester supporter.

The former striker played for the Foxes during his career on the pitch, but has maintained a loving relationship with the club through his time as a broadcaster.

There is no doubt that he will be spotted from time to time at the King Power, cheering on the team’s promotion bid.

Lineker famously hosted the BBC highlights show in his underwear following Leicester’s title victory in 2016.

Serge Pizzorno

Pizzorno is most well known for being the lead singer of the band Kasabian, having grown up in the area surrounding the club.

The 42-year-old is another outspoken celebrity that has publicly backed the club on many occasions in the past.

He most recently featured on a Talksport segment in which he predicted the team will go straight back up to the Premier League.

It would come as no surprise to see him at the King Power this season.

Mark Selby

The famous snooker player is a well known supporter of the Foxes.

The 40-year-old grew up in Leicestershire and has been a boyhood fan of the Championship side.

Selby celebrated his 2016 World Snooker Championship final victory by hoisting a Leicester City flag in pictures alongside the trophy.

He has also paraded the trophy around the pitch at the King Power in the past, with the club showing their support for his sporting career.

Sam Bailey

Bailey is the 2013 winner of the singing competition TV show X-Factor, becoming the 10th person to claim victory on the programme.

She previously worked as a prison guard before earning her rise to fame on national television.

Bailey grew up in Leicestershire, the source of her support for the Foxes.

She has performed at the King Power in the past to entertain fans during the half-time break, singing the song Skyscraper.

Bailey has also appeared on TV through Loose Women and has become a well known figure following her victory on X-Factor over a decade ago.