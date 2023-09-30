Highlights Leicester City is performing well in the Championship, sitting on top of the table with 21 points from 8 games, a significant improvement from last season.

The chants sung by Leicester fans reflect both the club's successes and the difficult times they have faced, creating a sense of unity among supporters.

The chant dedicated to former manager Claudio Ranieri signifies the impact he had on the club and the joy he brought during his time as manager.

Leicester City have a lot more to chant about now than they did last season.

Enzo Maresca's players have made a fine start to their first season back in the Championship. They currently sit on top of the Championship table, with only Kiernan McKenna's newly promoted Ipswich Town for company, on 21 points from eight games.

Compared to last season where, after the same number of games, they had only taken three points once in the Premier League, so life is a lot more pleasant for Foxes fans.

Now that things are looking up for Leicester, the fans are back to singing loudly and proudly about their team. If you're a City fan you need to know these four chants.

4 Leicester Boys Are We

"Leicester boys are we,

Proud of our city,

In good times and in bad, we always back the lads;

And we won the Premier League..."

The lyrics of this chant are very fitting to what has been mentioned above.

The club has had many great successes, as well as one who has suffered some darker times; and so have their fans. It's a nice coming-together song for the Leicester fans, especially when things weren't so good a year ago.

3 Red Side of the Trent

"Always s**t on the red side of the Trent,

da da da da da da,

Always s**t on the red side of the Trent,

da da da da da da..."

This is a slightly more rambunctious chant than the first of the four.

The tune shows the Foxes fans' dislike of Nottingham Forest. The two most successful clubs in the East Midlands have other rivals that are closer (Notts County for Forest and Coventry for Leicester), but their success over time is what has built up the rivalry between the teams.

2 When You're Smiling

When you're smiling, when you're smiling, the whole world smiles with you.

When you're laughing, when you're laughing, the sun comes shining through.

But when you're sighing, you bring on the rain,

So stop sighing, be happy again,

Cos when you're smiling, when you're smiling, the whole world smiles with you

The whole world smiles with Yooouuuuu

The Leicester, clap x 3, The Leicester, clap x 3, The Leicester, clap x 3...

Creativity from football fans can be appreciated by everyone, not just the members of the club who came up with it. Lots of teams re-hash and overuse the same old sounds. That can't be said about 'When You're Smiling'.

1 Ranieiri woooh

Ranieiri woooh

Ranieiri woooh

He came from Italy,

To manage the City (Repeated...)

Even though this one doesn't have much use in the current day and age, it's a chant that has to be known by every fan of the Foxes.

The Italian manager delivered the most successful period in the club's history. He brought joy to the stands of the King Power, as well as the rest of the footballing world.

It was sad that he didn't have a fairytale ending with the club, but he did everything and more for the club in his tenure.