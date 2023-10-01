Highlights Leeds United has a passionate and vocal fanbase, known for their famous chants that have been created over the years.

The current popular chant pays tribute to the club's Dutch trio of Summerville, Struijk, and Piroe, sung to the tune of Rockin' All Over the World.

The most famous Leeds chant is "Marchin' On Together," a well-known song that is up there with other iconic football chants like Liverpool's You'll Never Walk Alone.

Considering that Leeds United are one of the biggest and most historic clubs in all of English football, especially during the 1960s and 70s, it isn't a surprise that they have a large passionate fanbase.

With that comes many famous chants that have been created over the years, which you can expect to hear at Championship games this season.

The Whites have one of the most vocal and extroverted fanbases in English football. They are now back in the second tier, having been relegated last season from the Premier League but are among the favourites for promotion under the management of two-time winner of the Championship, Daniel Farke.

Elland Road is always packed to the rafters but which well-known songs must you know if you are a fan of the West Yorkshire outift, or indeed planning to watch Farke's new side sometime this term.

Summerville, Struijk and Piroe

Leeds have had plenty of chants down the years to honour players, with Jermaine Beckford and Dominic Matteo names at Elland Road to still hear to this day. In more recent years Pontus Jansson, Pablo Hernandez and Samu Saiz have also had popular songs on the terrace.

However, the current song doing the rounds is to pay tribute to the club's Dutch trio of Crysencio Summerville, Pascal Struijk, and Joel Piroe and it is sung to the tune of Rockin' All Over the World by Status Quo:

And I like it, I like it, I like it, I like it

I li-li-like it, li-li-li

Here we go!

Summerville, Struijk and Piroe

Play All The Way

A lesser widely known chant, due to its age, Play All The Way has been a popular chant for many years and is a must-know song. It's also fairly long-winded so may take some practice:

First of all there's the Boss who's right behind us

He's the one who fills our hearts with pride

It's a joy to us all when Big Jack has the ball

To know that he is on our side

There's a red headed tiger known as Billy

And he goes like a human dynamo

Mick the Mover of course, he can work like a horse

And Top Cat Cooper's always on the go

And we play all the way for Leeds United

Elland Road is the only place for us

With heart and soul for the goal that's clearly sighted

We're out to toast each other from that silver Cup

You should see how he runs, Speedy Reaney

When Iron-Man-Hunter sends it down the wing

While the Brains is everywhere, doing more than his share

Sniffer Clarke's always there to bang it in

Proud and tall in the goalmouth stands the Viking

And the eleven foes are never far away

Lasher Lorimer what a shot

Then to tie them in a knot there's Eddie the Last Waltz Gray

And we play all the way for Leeds United

Elland Road is the only place for us

With heart and soul for the goal that's clearly sighted

We're out to toast each other from that silver Cup

And we play all the way for Leeds United

Elland Road is the only place for us

With heart and soul for the goal that's clearly sighted

We're out to toast each other from that silver Cup

WACCOE

Another famous Leeds chant is one all about the 1975 European Cup Final, which Leeds lost to Bayern Munich, despite having the opening goal from Peter Lorimer wrongly ruled out due to Franz Beckenbauer's side remonstrating with the referee.

The controversy surrounding the final is still manifested in the chant - "We are the Champions, Champions of Europe" - amid a feeling that their club was cheated of victory in this match by Leeds' fans. It is regularly heard at every game in a season, even though Leeds have never won a European cup.

During it, many Leeds fans tend to swing their scarves above their heads and it can be sang for many minutes on end, even when Leeds are losing. It is the most simple chant of them all.

Marchin' On Together

Leeds' most famous song of all is chant well known to many fans, not just of the West Yorkshire outfit. It is up there alongside Liverpool's You'll Never Walk Alone and West Ham United's I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles.

Here we go with Leeds United,

We're gonna give the boys a hand

Stand up and sing for Leeds united

They are the greatest in the land,

Na na na

Everyday, we're all gonna say

We love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

Everywhere, we're gonna be there

We, love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

Marching On Together!

We're gonna see you win

Na na na na na na

We are so proud

We shout it out loud we love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

We've been through it all together

And we've had our ups and downs (UPS AND DOWNS!)

We're gonna stay with you forever

At least until the world stops going round

Na na na

Everyday, we're all gonna say we love you Leeds!Leeds!Leeds!

Everywhere, we're gonna be there

We, love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!