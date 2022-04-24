4 key passes, 60 touches: The QPR midfielder who competed well in Stoke City loss

QPR’s end to the season has not gone at all to plan over the last few weeks.

Mark Warburton’s side lost once again on Saturday, falling to a 1-0 defeat to Stoke City.

One win in eight league games has seen Rangers slip to 10th in the Championship table.

It will require a miraculous turnaround now if the London club wants to earn promotion to the Premier League.

With two games remaining in the season, the gap to 6th place Sheffield United is now six points.

The two sides meet next week in what will be a crucial game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on April 29.

But the defeat to Stoke will have confidence at an all-time low for this season, with Jacob Brown’s goal right on the stroke of half time separating the two teams.

However, there is some solace to take from the loss given Ilias Chair’s performance.

Taking a closer look at the stats, via Sofascore, we can see that he was by far the best player in Warburton’s side on Saturday afternoon.

The midfielder had 60 touches and was heavily involved in QPR’s play across the 90 minutes.

Chair had a 78 per cent pass accuracy, completing 36 of 46 passes.

Four of those 36 passes came as threatening crosses that reached their man, where he completed 50 per cent of his attempts into the box.

His long raking passes didn’t quite meet his target, completing just one of his five attempts.

QPR quiz: Does the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 Meadow Lane - Notts County Higher Lower

However, most crucially, he was the creative spark to the side completing five key passes throughout the game.

That made him by far the most threatening player for the visitors.

But defensively, Chair didn’t quite have the same impact and perhaps he will need to work on that to help out his teammates more often.

The 24-year old failed to win a single ground duel and didn’t compete for the ball in the air at all.

The QPR player also failed to make a single clearance, block any shot, put in any tackle or even earn an interception.

More contributions in defence from midfield should be an area Warburton looks at to try and improve the side’s fortunes in the last two weeks of the season.