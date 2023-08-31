Highlights Norwich City are looking to sign a new striker before the transfer window closes due to Josh Sargent's injury.

Kieffer Moore, Tom Cannon, Dane Scarlett, and Keinan Davis are potential replacements for Sargent.

Norwich may pursue a short-term replacement while Sargent is out, and Keinan Davis could be a good option at a low price.

Norwich City are set to step up their interest in signing a new striker before the transfer window closes following an injury to Josh Sargent.

According to Darren Witcoop, the US international could be out for the remainder of 2023 following an ankle injury.

This is set to spring the club into transfer action right before this week’s 11pm deadline on Friday night.

Sargent had been the subject of transfer interest from Leeds United, which failed to materialise.

However, Norwich may have to pursue a short-term replacement for the 23-year-old regardless due to his lengthy absence.

Who would be a good replacement for Josh Sargent?

The forward has already bagged three goals and one assist so far this season, highlighting how big of a blow this injury is to David Wagner’s side.

Here we look at four players Norwich could turn to as potential replacements for Sargent…

Kieffer Moore

Moore has not been heavily involved with Bournemouth during their time in the Premier League, featuring off the bench more often than starting.

The forward has fallen down the pecking order at the Vitality, which could lead to him seeking greater playing time elsewhere before the window closes.

Norwich could offer him a move to Carrow Road, which would strengthen their attacking options.

Moore has proven himself in the Championship, helping the Cherries gain promotion to the Premier League under Scott Parker.

He has also shown he is capable of scoring 20 goals in a league campaign at this level, which would make him an ideal replacement for Sargent.

Tom Cannon

There has been speculation over the future of Cannon all summer following his promising loan spell with Preston North End in the second half of last season.

The forward remains at Everton for now, but a move to Carrow Road could be a smart next step in his career.

A loan move would suit all parties here as Norwich will have Sargent back at some point and Everton could get to keep a prized, young asset.

Working under Wagner would also be a good opportunity for Cannon to continue his development while earning consistent game time at a high level.

Dane Scarlett

Scarlett could be another smart short-term loan option for Norwich.

The arrival of Scarlett would depend on how much trust Wagner has in Adam Idah, who could step up into Sargent’s role in his absence.

The Tottenham forward spent last season on loan with Portsmouth, where he gained valuable experience at a senior level.

Taking the move up to the Championship would be a big step in his progression and a big test of his readiness to play consistent minutes further up the English pyramid.

Keinan Davis

According to Darren Witcoop, Davis could be available for just £2 million this summer, albeit with a hefty sell-on clause.

That is not a lot of money in this market and could be enough to convince Norwich into making a permanent transfer following Sargent’s injury.

The Canaries would have to move quickly to secure his signature given they face competition from Swansea City and Hull City.

However, he could be a shrewd signing for Norwich to make at such short notice.