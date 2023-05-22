Jon Dahl Tomasson’s future at Blackburn Rovers remains in doubt amid speculation over a potential move away from Ewood Park.

According to Alan Nixon, the Dane could be approached by Feyenoord if Arne Slot departs the Dutch side.

The Rovers boss has also been linked with Leicester City and Leeds United as the two Premier League clubs fight for their survival in the top flight.

Who could replace Jon Dahl Tomasson at Blackburn Rovers?

Here we look at four potential candidates that the Lancashire club could look to in order to replace Tomasson if he were to leave…

Kjetil Knutsen

The Bodo/Glimt manager has a history with the current Blackburn director of football Gregg Broughton and this could be a real coup if they were to reunite.

Bodo/Glimt have become a dominant force in Norwegian football, with Knutsen’s side impressing on the European stage as well as domestically.

He has been linked with a move to England in the past, so being the team to finally make a move could prove fruitful given his reputation.

Knutsen is a promising coach who plays an attractive style of attacking football, which could make him an ideal candidate to come into the club.

Matthias Jaissle

Jaissle has most recently been linked with a move to Sunderland, although it now appears likely that this won’t be happening.

However, if he were to consider a move to the Championship then Blackburn could be the ones that benefit.

RB Salzburg are again closing in on another domestic league title and Jaissle has European experience during his time in Austria by competing in the Champions League, as well as the Europa League.

This could be a smart move to bring a young, forward-thinking coach into the club that could fit in well as part of their existing framework under Broughton.

Chris Wilder

Wilder’s reputation has taken a slight hit in the last year following failed stints at Watford and Middlesbrough.

But the 55-year-old has been there and done that in terms of gaining Championship promotion, which could make him a strong candidate.

Wilder will need the players to suit his system to really shine, but if Blackburn can deliver on that then he could take them up a level.

Scott Parker

Parker is another person who has had a difficult last 12 months, having been sacked by Bournemouth and Club Brugge.

But he too has experience in gaining promotion to the Premier League.

The former midfielder is currently out of work, which could mean he's open to a return to English football with Blackburn.