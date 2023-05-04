With Watford set for a second consecutive season in the Championship next season, the likelihood was, the club were going to struggle to keep hold of their star players this summer.

With one year left on his contract, reports have already suggested that Ismaila Sarr will depart the club in the coming months, but fellow Watford star Joao Pedro has beat him to the Vicarage Road exit door.

Joao Pedro set for £30 million transfer to Brighton

Indeed, that is according to Fabrizio Romano, who broke news regarding the 21-year-old's future over the weekend.

Romano claims that a deal to send Joao Pedro to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion is agreed in principle, with the Brazilian also said to have agreed personal terms on a long-term contract at the AMEX Stadium.

As per Romano, the Hornets are set to net a fee in the region of £30 million, with an announcement said to be 'imminent'.

4 Joao Pedro replacements Watford must consider

Naturally, then, with Joao Pedro set to depart, the club will be looking to fill the void left by their best player this campaign.

The problem is, with a player like Joao Pedro, who operated in multiple positions and was, at Championship level, an elite talent, that is not so easy to do.

With that said, then, below, we've identified four players the club could look to turn to in an attempt to fill the void left by his goals and assists next season.

This is as opposed to 'like for like' replacements in terms of skill set because, let's be honest, finding a player as good as Joao Pedro, willing to join a Championship side, is a very difficult task.

Ilias Chair

It would be an ambitious move on their behalf, and one that would likely cost the club a hefty transfer fee.

However, QPR's Ilias Chair would be a good addition to the Hornets' squad after losing a player like Joao Pedro and should certainly be under consideration as a potential 'replacement'.

Like Pedro, Chair can operate from the left, as well as in central attacking areas, and he too can come up with goals and assists. In 22/23, for example, he has five goals and nine assists to his name and has produced those sorts of numbers consistently in recent seasons.

Contracted at QPR until 2025, it would be a tough deal to get done, but if Watford want to splash some of the money they're set to receive, it could potentially be an option.

Amad Diallo (Loan)

Of course, the club may not want to splash the cash they are set to receive for Joao Pedro, in which case a loan deal for a player could be an option.

With that in mind, Watford should consider trying to convince Man Utd youngster Amad Diallo to head to Vicarage Road for a season.

The 20-year-old has had a strong campaign in the Championship after a bit of difficulty early on, yet he still does not seem ready for first-team action at United.

As such, another loan in the second tier, where he can hit the ground running and impress even more could be an option.

Diallo has operated on the right, as a centre-forward, and in attacking midfield for Sunderland this season, showing great versatility.

Cole Palmer (Loan)

Another loan option that Watford could perhaps explore, given that Joao Pedro played in an attacking midfield role for most of this season, is Man City's Cole Palmer.

Whether City will be willing to loan him out or not remains to be seen, but given the success Tommy Doyle and James McAtee have had out on loan this past season, they could be willing to do so.

Palmer lacks senior experience, but is a highly-rated prospect at the Etihad Stadium and one that can operate in multiple attacking positions.

Watford could do worse than explore a season-long loan deal for the 20-year-old as they look to fill the void left by Joao Pedro.

Chris Willock

QPR fans certainly won't appreciate having two names on this list.

However, given that Chris Willock's contract at Loftus Road is due to expire this summer, he is perhaps a more realistic option than Ilias Chair.

QPR do have an option to extend that for a further year, but that will still leave the 25-year-old with just a year on his deal, meaning a good offer could tempt the R's to cash in if they believe a new deal won't be agreed.

Another versatile attacking option, Willock would be an excellent addition at Vicarage Road if they could somehow prise him away from QPR.