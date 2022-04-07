4 interceptions, 7 clearances: The West Brom player who helped keep Bournemouth at bay

West Brom’s inconsistency reared its head again throughout this week.

The Baggies returned from the international break with a defeat to Birmingham City last Sunday.

But Steve Bruce’s side bounced back and returned to winning ways with a big 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

Goals from Alex Mowatt and Andy Carroll within the opening 15 minutes of action were enough to seal the three points.

This moved West Brom to within seven points of the play-off places with six games left to play.

Bruce’s side are now 11th in the table, but it was the performance of Matthew Clarke that was the standout in what was a must-win game at the Hawthorns.

Bournemouth finished the game with 68 per cent possession as they knocked on West Brom’s door all game searching for the goals to bring them into the contest.

But looking at stats courtesy of Sofascore, we can see just how vital Clarke’s performance was.

The defender played in a three-man backline in partnership with Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi.

All three worked excellently together to keep the Cherries at bay for 90 minutes in a huge test of their focus, concentration and determination.

However, Clarke went above and beyond in his defensive efforts for the team.

The Brighton & Hove Albion loanee made seven clearances, four interceptions and blocked two shots.

Clarke was getting stuck in with every aspect needed from a solid defensive unit.

His positioning was a key asset that helped him recover possession through interceptions so often, and to block those shots.

His clearances also helped alleviate the pressure as Bournemouth sustained their attacks.

Clarke also made two successful tackles, and was only dribbled past once all game showing he was proving a roadblock that kept the Cherries frustrated.

The 26-year old completed 79 per cent of his passes, including five of nine long balls attempted.

It was the kind of performance that could catch the eye of coaches at Brighton as the Seagulls decide his fate going into the summer transfer window.

Clarke won two of his three aerial duels and four of his six ground duels, as he constantly fought for every inch to gain West Brom any advantage he could.