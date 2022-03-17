4 interceptions, 2 clearances: The Sheffield United midfielder who did it all against Blackpool

Sheffield United’s play-off hopes took a dent on Wednesday night.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side dropped two points following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Blackpool.

It has left the team ninth in the Championship table and one point outside the top six places that they crave.

It has been a difficult week for the club as injuries mount and results turn for the worse.

While the Blades managed a 4-1 win over Middlesbrough last week, they have since suffered a 4-1 loss of their own to Coventry City and now this disappointing draw to Blackpool.

In fact, that win over Boro is their only win from their last five league games.

This has seen their play-off chances take a hit, but there are still nine games in which United can turn the tide on their fortunes.

However, one player who performed quite well for the Blades on Wednesday night was Oli Norwood.

The midfielder stood out in a team that was otherwise far from their best.

According to stats courtesy of Sofascore, Norwood contributed greatly to United’s defensive output.

Norwood made four interceptions and completed two clearances for the side as they kept Blackpool at bay during their forays into the United half.

Norwood did only complete 70 per cent of his passes which does speak to how neither side were truly able to grab a foothold in the game.

Possession was split evenly between the two sides, with the game going back and forth in a disrupted game.

Norwood was also fouled twice, which helped break up the play nicely for United to slow things back down during its more hectic moments.

Norwood also completed three of his four cross attempts as he provided a threat on goal as well.

Of course, it was Norwood’s strike that was ruled offside in the second half of the game.

The ball was spat out from a United corner to find Norwood on the edge of the box.

The midfielder did well to find a gap through the bodies to launch the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

Unfortunately, a United player was adjudged to be offside ahead of Daniel Grimshaw in the Blackpool goal.

If things had gone slightly differently then this would’ve been the defining moment in a great display from the 30-year old.