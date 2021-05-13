4 in, 4 out: 8 Preston North End transfer dealings we could see emerge in the next few weeks

After a fantastic end to the 2020/21 season, Preston North End have handed the head coach reins to Frankie McAvoy after he picked up 17 points out of a possible 24.

Alex Neil’s former assistant has managed to win over the fans who haven’t been allowed to step foot inside Deepdale for over a year and when they return to the stands in August, we could see a much-changed Lilywhites side.

The club brought in seven loan players in January – two of which were converted into permanent deals – so if all five of the rest go back to their parent clubs and don’t return then several spots in the squad need to be filled.

It was confirmed by McAvoy that Peter Ridsdale – advisor to owner Trevor Hemmings – will be leading the recruitment void that Joe Savage vacated with his move to Hearts earlier in the year, with the former Leeds chairman seemingly having more power than ever over incomings and outgoings.

North End will surely be looking to do some early business though so let’s look at eight deals, both in and out of the club, that could happen in the next few weeks.