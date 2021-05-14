4 in, 4 out: 8 Norwich City transfer dealings we could see emerge in the next few weeks

Norwich City will be playing Premier League football next season after Daniel Farke’s men enjoyed another brilliant campaign in the Championship.

The German boss guided the Canaries to the title in the second tier once again, with his team producing some excellent football over the gruelling 46-game slog.

Therefore, they should be a good addition to the top-flight, and whilst Farke will back most of the group who got him there to play a part next season, he will also know that new signings are required if Norwich are to put up more of a fight than they did in the 19/20 season.

Unsurprisingly, the rumours have started as preparations for the Premier League begin, and here we look at EIGHT transfers we could see happen at Carrow Road in the coming weeks…