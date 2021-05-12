4 in, 4 out: 8 Millwall transfer dealings we could see emerge in the next few weeks

The summer transfer window will no doubt be a fascinating one for those associated with Millwall.

Gary Rowett’s side ended the 2020/21 Championship campaign 11th in the second-tier table, something they will be looking to build on with a push for the play-offs, and promotion to the Premier League next season.

But having ended the current campaign by thrashing Bristol City 4-1 and then being stunned by an embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Coventry in their final two games, it seems clear that there is both potential to mount a push for the top six, and much to improve on at The Den if they are to do that.

As a result, the Lions could certainly be busy when the market reopens as they look to put a squad in place that can build on the good, and eradicate the bad in 2021/22.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at four signings, and four departures, we could see at Millwall this summer.