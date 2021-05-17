4 in, 4 out: 8 Middlesbrough transfer dealings we could see emerge in the next few weeks

Middlesbrough will be already looking ahead to next season after finishing in 10th place in the Sky Bet Championship, with Neil Warnock’s men having faded in the latter stages of the campaign.

Widescale changes are now expected at the Riverside Stadium, with several players likely to leave in order to make room for new recruits.

The experienced former Sheffield United and QPR boss will be keen to see his side making more of a push for a top six place next term, especially after they looked like being in play-off contention at some points during the current season.

As players leave and more become available on the market, Boro’s transfer intentions should become more clear as time goes on, with the club already said to be eyeing several targets.

Here, we take a look at EIGHT Middlesbrough transfer dealings that we could see emerge in the next few weeks.